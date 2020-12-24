UN Condemns Killing Of 59 Journalists In 2020, Urges To 'protect The Truth'

The United Nations (UN) on December 23 called for “time to protect journalists” after noting that nearly 59 media workers were killed this year including four women. The UN Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization or UNESCO said in a statement that on overage over the last ten years, one journalist was killed in every four days. While noting that 2020 recorded one of the lowest tolls in years, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said that there had been infrequent occasions when journalism became so relevant to the democracy and safeguarding human rights as it did amid the COVID-19 pandemic along with the “infodemic” that was triggered by it.

UNESCO also said in a statement that the pandemic had been a “perfect storm” that has severely impacted the press freedom across the globe and noted that “protecting journalism is protecting the truth”.The UN agency informed that Latin America and the Caribbean recorded 22 killings each and together with Asia and Pacific, the regions recorded the highest number of fatalities among the media workers.

It was followed by the Arab States Region with nine deaths and Africa with six. Moreover, UNESCO noted that ‘impunity for crimes’ committed against the journalists has continued to prevail in almost nine out of 10 cases despite the improvement in 2020.

UNESCO launches ‘Protect Journalists, Protect the Truth’

UNESCO launches an awareness-raising campaign called ‘Protect Journalists, Protect the Truth’ on releasing the 2020 UNESCO Director-General’s Report on the Safety of Journalists and the Danger Impunity, published to coincide with the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. The report was aimed to provide an insight into the patterns of the killings of the media workers over the last two years.

“All too many killings still occur and non-fatal attacks and harassment continue to soar. 2020 brought to the fore the dangers facing journalists as they report on protests such as Black Lives Matter demonstrations and other movements around the world”, said UNESCO.

