UN Condemns Killing Of WHO Worker In Myanmar, Calls For 'impartial Investigation'

The United Nations (UN) has denounced the murder of a World Health Organization (WHO) staffer in eastern Myanmar, the latest in a series of killings that have exposed the country's turmoil since the coup last year in February. According to the UN, Myo Min Htut was shot dead when he was riding his bike on Thanlwin Uyin Road around 5 pm on June 8. It further stated that the deceased worked for the WHO as a driver for nearly five years, and that the exact reason for his killing is still not clear.

“The United Nations appeals to all parties and stakeholders to respect the neutrality of the UN and Humanitarians and further calls for all parties to protect the rights and safety of civilians. The UN also strongly condemns acts of violence against civilians," Ramanathan Balakrishnan, the UN resident coordinator, said in a statement. He further demanded an independent inquiry into the incident in order to bring the culprits to justice.

WHO calls for an 'impartial investigation' into the matter

"During these difficult times, against significant odds, the United Nations continues to stay and deliver essential humanitarian and development support for the people of Myanmar," Balakrishnan further added. Meanwhile, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also expressed his shock over the incident and called for an impartial investigation into the matter. "Shocked & deeply saddened by the death of our staff member in #Myanmar, Mr Myo Min Htut. On behalf of @WHO, I'm sending our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. We condemn all forms of violence, & expect an impartial investigation & the perpetrators to be held accountable [sic]," Ghebreyesus wrote in a Twitter post.

Shocked & deeply saddened by the death of our staff member in #Myanmar, Mr Myo Min Htut. On behalf of @WHO, I'm sending our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones.

We condemn all forms of violence, & expect an impartial investigation & the perpetrators to be held accountable. https://t.co/us4mrDfOaU — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 9, 2022

UN Rights expert urges member state to Halt Weapons' supply to military junta

Earlier in February this year, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of Human Rights in Myanmar, urged the UN Member States to stop exporting weapons to Myanmar's military rulers. Tom Andrews claimed, in a report to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, that these such weapons are being used on civilians. He also called for an immediate meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to vote on a resolution prohibiting this trade. According to the data from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), more than 1,500 people have been killed since the military takeover in February 2021.

Image: AP/Pixabay/Representative