UN Condemns Taliban Ban On University Education For Women; 'devastating Impact On Country'

The latest ban imposed by the Taliban in Afghanistan on Women has been condemned by the United Nations. The spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, "The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by news reports that the Taliban have suspended access to universities to women and girls."

Further, the statement from the United Nations read, "The Secretary-General reiterates that the denial of education not only violates the equal rights of women and girls, but will have a devastating impact on the country’s future." He also urged the de facto authorities to ensure equal access to education at all levels for women and girls, in a statement released on December 20.

Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders banned female students from attending universities effective immediately in the latest edict cracking down on women’s rights and freedoms in the country on Tuesday, reported AP. This was announced after a meeting that was attended by the Taliban officials and later a letter was shared by the spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education, Ziaullah Hashmi who ordered the private and public universities to follow it, reported AP.

The ban on women from universities in Afghanistan by the higher education ministry has sparked international condemnation and despair among young people in the country.

Secretary-General @antonioguterres deeply alarmed by news reports that the Taliban have suspended access to universities to women and girls.



Full statement: https://t.co/4mRxlpJ2rb — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) December 21, 2022

The UK strongly condemns this latest move by the Taliban. A serious blow to #Afghanistan's people, economic prospects, and stability. 🇬🇧 will continue to work with all partners to support Afghan women & girls. https://t.co/WHzmp6jl5K — Hugo Shorter (@HugoShorter) December 20, 2022

And we must all call on the international community to respond in the strongest possible terms. https://t.co/8iT7XjIZkQ — CW4WAfghan (@CW4WAfghan) December 21, 2022

The suspension of women from university education announced today by TB acting Min of Higher Educ marks a new low further violating the right to equal education & deepens the erasure of women from #Afghan society. I call on the TB to reverse it immediately#LetAfghangirlslearn — UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett (@SR_Afghanistan) December 20, 2022

Taliban's ban on Afghan women

On August 15, the Taliban took over Afghanistan's Kabul and took control of the country. It's been a year now and with time, the human rights violations against Afghan women and girls have been increasing in spite of the initial promises that women would be allowed to exercise their rights within Sharia law. Taliban have taken away the right to work and study and have strategically removed them from public life as they were banned from the parks too.

Taliban's takeover also saw women not given cabinet positions, abolished the Ministry of Women’s Affairs of Afghanistan, eliminated women from political participation, banned Afghan girls from school after 6th grade, and barred them from public places such as parks. Further, they have ordered women to cover their faces in public and have been not allowed to step out without their male counterparts.