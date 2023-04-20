UN Contemplating To Recognise Taliban's Rule In Afghanistan, Says Official

The United Nations is cautiously trying to find ways to get back on the pathway to officially recognise the Taliban, Afghanistan's caretaker government and leverage the militant group's desire for international recognition, according to a senior official from the intergovernmental agency.

Amina Mohammed, the deputy secretary-general of the UN, speaking at a public gathering at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs on Monday said a table discussion with the Taliban will have diplomats from all around the world. “And out of that, we hope that we’ll find those baby steps to put us back on the pathway to recognition [of the Taliban], a principled recognition,” she added.

This move by the UN comes at a time when it is facing challenges from the Taliban, which have been issuing orders that have forced UN staff to halt their operations in the country. These orders have further exacerbated the dire situation of poverty and deteriorating human rights in Afghanistan. The UN is navigating a complex and delicate situation as it seeks to balance its engagement with the Taliban while advocating for the protection of human rights and addressing the needs of the Afghan people.

UN thinks dialogue is important

A potential table discussion between diplomats and the Taliban, representing the militant group's quest for recognition, is being considered by the United Nations, according to Amina Mohammed. Whilst speaking at Princeton, Mohammed highlighted the need for dialogue with the Taliban, citing their desire for recognition as a leverage point. She expressed hope that such discussions could lead to incremental progress towards a principled recognition of the Taliban, although she acknowledged uncertainty about the feasibility of this outcome.

US is considering the possibility of withdrawing from Afghanistan by May

The United Nations is considering the possibility of withdrawing from Afghanistan by May if the Taliban continues to pose challenges to its operations in the country, according to Amina Mohammed. She stated that the UN is planning to convene a meeting of envoys from the region and international community in two weeks' time. This meeting will be the first of its kind with the secretary-general, and the UN hopes to address the Afghanistan situation and find a way forward.

“What we are hoping is that we’ll gather them now in another two weeks in the region, and they will have that first meeting of envoys across the board – the region and internationally – with the secretary-general for the first time," said Amina Mohammed

As the highest-ranking woman leader at the UN, Mohammed's comments highlight the concerns and deliberations within the organisation regarding the future of its presence in Afghanistan amidst ongoing challenges posed by the Taliban. The situation remains fluid, and the UN is carefully assessing its options.