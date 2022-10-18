The United Nations has demanded the urgent launch of an investigation after nearly 100 male migrants were found naked, injured, and distressed along the border between Greece and Turkey, the New York Post reported on Monday. According to a statement by the Greek police on Saturday, 92 men, who mostly hail from Syria and Afghanistan, showed signs of “bodily injuries” and were found near the Evros river that runs along the Greece-Turkey frontier. A few of them used plastic boats to travel to the border, as per the police.

The incident was rebuked by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which condemned the “degrading treatment” of the unclothed asylum seekers and called for a probe. “UNHCR is deeply distressed by the shocking reports and images of 92 people, who were reported to have been found at the Greek-Turkish land border, stripped of their clothes,” the agency wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

“We condemn such cruel and degrading treatment and call for a full investigation into this incident,” the tweet read.

We condemn such cruel and degrading treatment and call for a full investigation into this incident. — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) October 16, 2022

Greece and Turkey trade accusations following the incident

Following the incident, both Greece and Turkey have pointed fingers and accused the other of being responsible for stripping the migrants. Greece’s migration minister Notis Mitarachi uploaded an image of the naked men on Twitter and claimed that they were “rescued” by Greek authorities after Turkey stripped them. This sparked a reaction from Turkey, which labelled Greece’s claims as “fake news.”

Turkish prime minister’s chief spokesperson Fahrettin Altun also slammed the allegations against Turkey through several posts on Twitter. “The Greek machine of fake news is back at work…Minister of Immigration and Asylum of Greece, who seems to have mistaken Türkiye for his own country, attempted to cast suspicion on our country by sharing false information,” he wrote.