UN Denounces Deadly Explosion At Kabul Mosque That Killed 10; Slams 'despicable Act'

The United Nations has denounced the devastating explosion at a Sufi Mosque in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, that killed at least 10 people and wounded 15 others, several of whom have been critically injured. The blast which occurred on Friday has ripped through the mosque, shattering the ceiling, which crashed down on worshippers, as per the preliminary reports from the UN humanitarian affairs office (OCHA) in the nation.

According to UN News, this explosion at the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in the Darulaman neighbourhood of the city's west side is the latest blast in a string of strikes on civilian targets in the capital and regions after the Taliban took over the capital on August 15, 2021.

“No words are strong enough to condemn this despicable act, targeting a place of worship, as Muslims across Afghanistan prepare to celebrate Eid,” says @UN deputy envoy for #Afghanistan @Metknu, appalled by today's deadly attack on a mosque in #Kabul. https://t.co/ub24OOhVZ7 pic.twitter.com/VsRJQTCuLg — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) April 29, 2022

Further, local hospitals claimed that dozens of people have lost their lives and were injured in the area, including many children. In addition to this, over 20 people were admitted to a hospital run by the non-governmental group EMERGENCY, two of whom were already dead when they arrived.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan denounced the Kabul blast

The UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov released a statement denouncing the "heinous" attack.

He said, “Today’s blast, which comes on the last Friday of the holy week of Ramadan, is yet another painful blow to the people of Afghanistan who continue to be exposed to unremitting insecurity and violence,” UN News reported.

Today’s attack, carried out on the last Friday of the Holy month of Ramadan and on the eve of the Eid-ul-Fitr, totally disregards human lives and religious sanctity. No word is enough to condemn this despicable act,@unafghanistan @OCHAAfg full statement https://t.co/OcsCzp3ExA — Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov (@RamizAlakbarov) April 29, 2022

Alakbarov went on to say, “It is unconscionable for civilians to be targeted indiscriminately as they go about their daily business, gathering for prayers, going to school or the market, or on their way to work.”

He further reaffirmed that targeting people and civilian infrastructure, such as mosques, is completely illegal by international humanitarian law.

Other explosions in Afghanistan

On Thursday, separate bombings on two minibuses in Mazar-e-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, killed at least 9 people and injured 15 others. Meanwhile, a series of bomb blasts shook multiple districts of Afghanistan on April 21, killing at least 16 people and injuring more than a dozen more. According to Associated Press, the assailants first attacked the northern Mazar-e-Sharif neighbourhood while people were praying.

At least 30 individuals were killed and dozens more were injured in the incident. Further, Ghawsuddin Anwari, the chief of the major hospital in northern Mazar-e-Sharif, verified the deaths of 30 individuals and added that at least 40 more died as a result of their injuries. When hundreds of people gathered to observe the holy month of Ramadan at the Sai Dokken Mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif, another explosion occurred.

(Image: AP)