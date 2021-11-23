UN Deputy Chief Calls For 'renewed, Reinvigorated' Global Action Against Human Trafficking

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed urged on Monday for a stronger worldwide plan of initiatives against human trafficking. During a UN General Assembly high-level conference on the 'UN Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons', the UN deputy chief said, "Renewed and reinvigorated global action against this crime (of human trafficking) is needed more than ever, as economic hardship, conflict, and health and climate emergencies are increasing and compounding vulnerabilities to trafficking, exploitation and abuse."

Referring to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Mohammed stated that global crises like these have slowed down the progress on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which includes key goals for preventing and combating human trafficking. According to her, this is exacerbating victims' pain.

She went on to say that in many nations, survivors of human trafficking have had increased difficulty obtaining accommodation, food, medical treatment, legal assistance, as well as other vital services. And due to the COVID-19 pandemic-related travel and movement limitations, law enforcement officials confront extra obstacles in discovering human trafficking.

'Human trafficking, a crime that is often hidden in plain sight'

As per the UN report, the UN deputy chief stated, “Human trafficking, a crime that is often hidden in plain sight, has retreated further into the shadows of our global economy and the dark corners of the Internet.” She further described traffickers are abusing information and communication technology sources that have grown increasingly vital during the COVID-19 pandemic, to enhance victim acquisition, control, as well as exploitation.

Amina Mohammed even highlighted that human traffickers excessively target women and girls, forcing them into marriage, household slavery, and forced labour. Traffickers have also been actively pursuing youngsters on social media in order to recruit new victims and benefit from the market for child sexual exploitation content. She claims that refugees and undocumented individuals are particularly vulnerable to human traffickers.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General affirmed that as there is a lack of adequate framework and regulatory procedures to address this complicated issue, human trafficking in universal supply chains continues to go undetected and unpunished. To put a stop to the pain and injustice, she stated that the UN must assist all nations in developing robust legal structures and frameworks to combat the crime. Survivors should be at the forefront of legislation that should be aimed at preventing and combating human trafficking, as well as bringing criminals to justice and ensuring efficient access to remedies, such as compensation.

Furthermore, the UN Voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Trafficking in Persons was also formed as part of the Plan of Action, as was the Inter-Agency Coordination Group against Trafficking in Persons, which today includes 30 UN bodies and regional organisations.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock/Representative)