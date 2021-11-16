UN Deputy Spokesman Says 34 Truck Drivers Freed By Ethiopian Govt, 36 Still In Detention

A United Nations official revealed on Monday that the government of Ethiopia has freed nearly 34 of the detained aid-supplying contract truck drivers but has kept 36 others in their detention. According to Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the drivers worked for Catholic Relief Services, which is the international humanitarian agency of the Catholic community, as per the Xinhua news website.

Haq has also stated that the UN demanded the liberty of the remaining contract truck drivers as well as ten UN employees. "We've heard some greater signs of agreement that we can be able to move aid along, but we want to see that carried out in practice," quoting the deputy spokesperson of the UN chief, Xinhua reported. He went on to say that the United Nations wants to make sure that trucks dispatched to regions like Tigray must reach their designated location. The UN Chief's deputy spokesperson also informed that since Wednesday, the drivers have been detained.

Fundings from several humanitarian agencies to support Ethiopians

During a regular conference, Haq confirmed the release of the truckers and said that the United Nations had provided $40 million in emergency financing for the conflict-hit Ethiopians. Furthermore, the spokesperson revealed that apart from the UN fund, Martin Griffiths, the UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, has allotted nearly $25 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). While another, additional $15 million has been implemented from the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund for the citizens of Ethiopia.

In addition to this, Haq stated that with the funds from the UN, CERF and Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund, the nation will receive a total of 80 million dollars this year for supporting its citizens.

Indicating towards the fundings, the spokesperson added that these will boost initial response to the famine-stricken southern Ethiopians and will support the expansion of emergency operations in Ethiopia's war-torn northern areas. He claimed that it will enable humanitarian groups to give protection and other support to individuals affected by the year-long war in Tigray, Amhara, and Afar.

Meanwhile, Martin Griffiths who recently returned from Ethiopia, said, "Millions of people in northern Ethiopia are living on a knife-edge as the humanitarian crisis is growing deeper and wider." He claimed that humanitarian assistance is increasing across the country. He went on to say that the infusion of funding will enable humanitarian agencies to provide security and relief demands to some of the world's most endangered human beings.

