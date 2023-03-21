UN Diplomat Shares Images Of Broken Seat, Cockroach Onboard New York-Delhi Air India Plane

A United Nations diplomat on Monday took to his official Twitter handle to call out at the poor flight conditions and safety risks onboard the Air India plane bound from New York to New Delhi. The diplomat escalated the issue of the pest infestation as he questioned the lack of onboard safety equipment on the plane, while he tagged the CEO Ratan Tata in the post. Tata Group took over the operations of Air India after purchasing it back in a historic development on January 27, 2022.

The UN diplomat expressed dissatisfaction about the flight cabin's condition, saying that it goes to show the lack of care for the customers. The diplomat shared images as evidence that showed the seat handle was broken and that a cockroach was loitering on the flight. He also complained about the absence of the "entertainment/call buttons/reading lights" on the flight.

"As a UN diplomat, I've flown worldwide, but Air India 102 JFK to Delhi was my worst flight experience: broken seats, no entertainment/call buttons/reading lights, and cockroaches. Poison spray. Disregard for customer care," the diplomat wrote on Twitter.

As a UN diplomat, I've flown worldwide, but Air India 102 JFK to Delhi was my worst flight experience: broken seats, no entertainment/call buttons/reading lights, and cockroaches! Poison spray. Disregard for customer care! #airtravelnightmare #AirIndia #TataGroup pic.twitter.com/5UcBCzSaoZ — GPS (@Gurpreet13hee13) March 12, 2023

'Any thoughts and comments?': UN diplomat to Ratan Tata

In another tweet, he tagged Ratan Tata and asked: "Any thoughts and comments on how Air India flights from NY are infested with cockroaches and have non-operational standard Onboard safety equipment?" Air India responded to the tweet, apologising for the inconvenience caused to the UN diplomat. "Dear Sir, we sincerely regret the experience you have had with us. This is not something good to hear. Please help us with your booking details via DM for us to highlight the same to the relevant team for necessary review," AI wrote. Last week, a passenger on board Air India London-Mumbai flight was caught smoking in the plane lavatory.

@RNTata2000 Any thoughts and comments on how Air India flights from NY are infested with cockroaches and has non-operational standard Onboard safety equipment?@USFAA @airindiain ? https://t.co/wvmPIrBjkA — GPS (@Gurpreet13hee13) March 20, 2023

A video surfaced on social media platforms that showed a man, identified as Indian-American Ratnakar Dwivedi, who was seen arguing with the passengers and the crew members after he was caught smoking onboard. A case was lodged against the man at the Sahar Police Post for his dodgy action and unruly behaviour. He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 336 and 25 included. In 2019, a passenger similarly found a cockroach in their food on a Bhopal-Mumbai flight. Air India apologised in its response and said that ir initiated "corrective action internally".