UN Disarmament Chief Nakamitsu Urges Syria To Clear Its Stance On Chemical Weapons: Report

On Wednesday, January 5, the UN disarmament chief stated that Syria's declaration of its chemical weapons programme cannot be deemed accurate owing to gaps, contradictions, and anomalies. Addressing the Security Council, Izumi Nakamitsu urged the country to work with the international body, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), stressing that "complete collaboration" is required to tackle the unresolved concerns, as per a UN report. She was providing an update on the execution of Security Council Resolution 2118 (2013), which called for Syria's chemical weapons programme to be eliminated.

Syria has made 17 modifications and various supplements to its initial submission, according to Nakamitsu. She claimed that 20 of the 24 outstanding concerns are yet to be resolved. She warned Council members that these unresolved issues are a "matter of great concern" since they entail undeclared chemical weapons research, production, and arming. There are also "substantial quantities" of chemical warfare agents as well as chemical munitions, whose fate is still to be completely varified, the UN disarmament chief remarked as per the report.

Nakamitsu also compiled a list of all the information that the OPCW is yet to receive, including a declaration of all undeclared types and quantities of nerve agents manufactured at a former production facility. This includes the information about the damage done during an incident on June 8, 2021, or the unauthorised movement and remains of two wrecked cylinders. A team from the OPCW will assist, if necessary, in updating the initial declaration after the Syrian National Authority provides appropriate information and explanations, according to Nakamitsu.

OPCW has been unable to organise 25th round of meetings in Damascus

The disarmament chief informed the council that the OPCW has been unable to organise the 25th round of meetings in Damascus due to the Syrian Arab Republic's refusal to give an entry visa for one member of the team. She said that attempts to hold a short meeting with Syrian experts at the OPCW's headquarters in The Hague also failed. The OPCW's ability to deploy to the country has been hampered by the COVID-19 outbreak, but it remains poised to do so, according to Nakamitsu. She also emphasised her unequivocal support for the OPCW's integrity, professionalism, impartiality, objectivity, and independence, as per the UN report.

Image: AP