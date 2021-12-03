UN Discounts North Korea From List Of Nations In Need Or Humanitarian Assistance Again

A recent report suggests that North Korea has been left out of the UN's worldwide humanitarian assistance plan for 2022, owing to the country's long-term border closure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as per the reports of Yonhap. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA)'s Global Humanitarian Overview 2022, Afghanistan, DPR Korea, and Myanmar are confronting acute food insecurity conditions, which are anticipated to deteriorate further by the year's end.

North Korea was one of 44 countries in need of food assistance

According to Yonhap, the report stated that the continuing economic constraints, exacerbated by restrictive measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, have significantly reduced imports, including critical agricultural inputs and humanitarian goods, increasing the population's vulnerability to food insecurity. North Korea was one of 44 countries in need of food assistance, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization's December assessment on world crop forecasts and food situation, with a considerable portion of its people expected to be food insecure. United States Department of Agriculture estimates that over 60% of North Korea's 25 million people are food insecure.

North Korea closed its borders nearly completely following the coronavirus outbreak. As a result, trade with China, which is the country's largest trading partner, has fallen by at least 80%, according to the Spectator. Inflation in Pyongyang is said to be sky-high, with costs for basic products skyrocketing. The economic condition is deteriorating in the country.

North Korea's supply chains have been jeopardised by COVID-related import restrictions, which were compounded by heavy rains that damaged rice farms last August, according to Spectator. The government's decision to refuse food supplies from other nations for fear of being infected with COVID continues to raise alarm.

Image: AP