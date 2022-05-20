Amid the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, the Taliban announced the decision to dissolve the Human Rights Commission in the country. Following this, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday came forward to condemn the Taliban's decision and expressed concerns over the grave human rights situation in Afghanistan. Reacting to the development, Bachelet said that the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) served as a powerful voice for Afghan citizens in the past.

"I am dismayed at the reported decision of the Taliban to dissolve the country's Independent Human Rights Commission,” Bachelet said. She went on to raise concern over the Afghan government’s decision and said that the AIHRC performed extraordinary works in the country in the past. “The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission performed extraordinary work in extremely difficult conditions over many years, shining a spotlight on the human rights of all Afghans, including victims on all sides of the conflict," she said in a statement.

Bachelet went on to said that the AIHRC has been a powerful voice for human rights and a trusted partner of UN Human Rights in the country. She added that the Human Rights Commission’s dissolution will be a ‘deeply retrograde step’ for all Afghans and Afghan civil society. The rights activists stated that the AIHRC, abolished by the Taliban, was not perfect but mattered enormously for people to demand justice in the conflict-ridden country.

Taliban dissolved Human Rights Commission

Earlier on Monday, the Taliban announced that it is dissolving the Human Rights Commission and other key departments. According to reports, the Taliban dissolved High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), which was earlier headed by former Afghan President Abdullah Abdullah. The Taliban made the announcement citing the budget crisis.

Meanwhile, rights activists condemned the decision and said that the institution abolished by the Taliban was not ideal. The activists said that the Afghans have now no option left to appeal for justice. Taking to the microblogging site, Heather Barr, Associate women’s rights director and former senior Afghanistan researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW) said that it was shocking to hear the Taliban leading the country in a backward direction.

Taliban imposed 'head-to-toe' cover ruling for Afghan women

After taking over the leadership of the country, the Taliban made tall claims about the new regime not resembling the old one. The extremist group promised to allow education and jobs for women. However, instead of fulfilling their promises, the Taliban barred women from educational institutions and working. Earlier, on May 8, the Taliban again passed a contentious ruling wherein it ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public, resulting in condemnation from the international communities.

