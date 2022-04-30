UN Envoy Lodges Plaint At UNSC Over Pakistan's Airstrikes In Afghanistan That Killed 40

Pakistan conducted airstrikes in the eastern provinces of Afghanistan, Kunar and Khost earlier this month on April 16, which killed over 40 civilians, including women and children. Following the devastating incident, the Charge d’Affaires at the UN mission in Afghanistan Naseer Ahmed Faiq filed an official complaint with the Security Council, stating that the cross-border attacks by Pakistani military forces are reprehensible and it destabilises peace and security and in the region. He also claimed that the airstrikes by the Pakistan Air Force inside Afghanistan were aggression against Afghanistan's territorial integrity.

Faiq wrote in his "letter of complaint," which he has requested be circulated as an official UN Security Council document that Pakistani military forces have been violating Afghanistan's territory for more than a decade through cross-border shelling. He further said, "These acts are reprehensible and must be stopped. Continuation of these breaches will impact the relations of the two nations and it will further destabilise the peace and security in Afghanistan and the region," according to PTI.

'Blatant violation of international law'

Faiq also stated that these airstrikes were a blatant violation of international law, citing UN Charter values, UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions, as well as the Kabul Declaration on Good-Neighbourly Relations. He also expressed optimism that the Security Council will take the required steps to handle this long-standing issue properly. Meanwhile, the Afghan delegation earlier stated that they demand that Pakistan ceases these acts of aggression immediately and respects Afghanistan's territorial integrity

The Afghan delegation strongly criticized Pakistani in a separate press statement dated April 16. The press release stated that Pakistani military cross-border shelling in Afghanistan's eastern provinces under the name of battling terrorism has resulted in a significant number of civilian casualties and displacement of local Afghans for more than a decade. It further stated that terrorist acts have already been perpetrated against the Afghan people, who have been victims of terrorism for the previous two decades.

Taliban warns Pakistan future attacks will result in consequences

Earlier, the Taliban warned Pakistan that any future attacks inside their territory will result in severe consequences. Taliban's government spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid stated that Afghanistan calls on Pakistan not to test the patience of Afghans and not repeat the same mistake.

(Inputs from PTI)