UN Envoy Lyons Meets Taliban Leaders, Discusses Economic And Humanitarian Crisis In Afghan

UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, on Saturday, October 23, met Taliban leaders and discussed humanitarian aid, human rights and inclusive government. According to Tolo News, Lyons discussed the deepening economic and humanitarian crisis and human rights concern with Taliban’s Deputy PM Abdul Salam Hanafi, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and acting Finance Minister Hidayatullah Badri. The UN envoy said that the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) will continue delivering life-saving aid.

“There is a need for inclusive governance and protection of the rights of all Afghans, women and men,” Lyons added.

Separately, a spokesperson of the Taliban regime has said that the UN envoy in her meetings discussed humanitarian aid and the problems in Afghansiatan’s banking system. Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the Taliban’s foreign ministry spokesperson, reportedly said that during the meeting. Lyons said that they had increased the number of staff to deliver humanitarian aid. He added that the UN special representative also said that she would soon visit the United States where she would raise her voice for the resumption of the banking system of Afghanistan.

It is to mention that the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has deteriorated ever since the Taliban took control of Kabul in August. Since then, the UN agencies have repeatedly warned that the humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged nation is worsening. They have even called for urgent funding for emergency aid in a bid to help 20 million people there. According to the UN, nearly half of the population require aid assistance to survive, while conflict and insecurity have displaced more than 3.5 million with nearly 7,00,000 uprooted this year alone.

UN will continue to defend rights of women and girls

Meanwhile, in a Twitter post, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the UN will continue defending the rights of Afghan girls and women until they are back to school and return to their jobs. Earlier this month, he had also urged the international community to inject liquidity into the Afghan economy. The UN chief stated that even before the Taliban's takeover in August, Afghanistan's fragile economy, which has been kept afloat by foreign aid over the past 20 years, has suffered due to drought and COVID.

In Afghanistan, the @UN is staying and delivering, and will continue to promote and defend the rights of women and girls.



We will not stop until girls can go back to school, and women can return to their jobs and participate in public life. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 23, 2021

(Image: ANI/AP)