UN Envoy Meets Taliban Officials In Kabul To Convince Them To Reverse Bans On Women

Amina Mohammed, Deputy-Secretary General of the United Nations, said some Taliban officials are ready to initiate conversation on women's rights following a four-day trip to Kabul. During her trip, the top UN envoy called upon Taliban leaders to reconsider some of the stringent laws imposed on the women of Afghanistan. Mohammed told the BBC that she is hopeful of progress in reversing some of the bans imposed on women.

Why was the top UN envoy in Kabul?

Mohammed, a Nigerian-British diplomat, was in Afghanistan capital Kabul to engage in a conversation with Taliban leaders over the rights of women in the country. The Taliban, who took over power in Afghanistan after Western troops left the country in August last year, have introduced stringent laws restricting women's right to pursue an education as well as on other aspects of public life. Last month, Taliban outlawed women from working in NGOs claiming women working in these organisations were not following Islamic rules.

What happened at UN envoy's meet with Taliban leaders?

Amina Mohammed said there is still a long way to go before the Taliban imposes any fundamental changes in the country. "I think there are many voices we heard, which are progressive in the way that we would like to go," but added, "there are others that really are not". "I think the pressure we put in the support we give to those that are thinking more progressively is a good thing."

"So this visit, I think, gives them more voice and pressure to help the argument internally," Mohammed.

On humanitarian aid

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has run into numerous troubles recently. People in many parts of Afghanistan are struggling to obtain basics. The Taliban has blamed international sanctions for their failure to help Afghans. Amina Mohammed said she made it clear to the Taliban leadersip that humanitarian aid cannot be provided if the situation of Afghan women remains deplorable.

“They're discriminating against women there. for want of a better word, they become invisible, they're waiting them out, and that can't happen," she said.