UN Envoy Meets Taliban's Acting FM, Discusses Humanitarian Crisis In Afghanistan

UN Special Representative Deborah Lyons, on Monday, met Talibani leader Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and discussed the daunting humanitarian crisis that has unfolded in Afghanistan after the extremist group's takeover. Kabul fell to the Taliban on 15 August and since then the insurgents have revived punishments like public executions, amputations and point blank shootings in addition to denying basic human rights to women and minorities. Expressing grave concern over the current situation in the war-torn country, the United Nations reiterated the need to probe the rights violation.

Lyons reteraited the same during her talks with Muttaqi, who is Taliban appointed acting foreign minister of Afghanistan. In response, the Talib assured that women in the country were being invited back to work at health facilities. In addendum, they also deliberated upon the UN's humanitarian work around the country.

“The basic right of all Afghans to work & education raised today by Deborah Lyons with Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi & Dr Majrooh. The Taliban reps said that the women in Afghanistan health facilities are invited back to work & efforts on going in other sectors. Vital to see progress,” a readout by United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) stated.

The basic right of all Afghans to work & education raised today by @DeborahLyonsUN with Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi & Dr Majrooh. The Taliban reps said women in #Afghanistan health facilities are invited back to work & efforts ongoing in other sectors. Vital to see progress. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/aMCuW8DieF — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) September 27, 2021

During the meeting, Muttaqi assured Lyons the “safety and security” of all UN personnel in Afghanistan. He also said that the employees could continue their aid work without any fear in the country.

Mr Muttaqi gave assurances on behalf of Taliban that the safety & security of all UN personnel in #Afghanistan will be respected so the Organization’s 1000’s of staff in country can continue their work in various sectors, including ramping up delivery of humanitarian help. 3/3 — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) September 27, 2021

Taliban's crackdown on Afghans

While the Taliban's restrictions on men have been limited to their physical appearances, their crackdown on women has been harsher. Women have been banned in political spheres, and several restrictions have been imposed on their education and free movement. The Taliban interim government has declared that women will only be allowed to work and study in accordance with Islamic laws. Moreover, the terror group's recent remark about instituting Sharia laws, which include amputation and execution of criminals, has spread further fear.

Amid the stringent restrictions and violence, thousands of Afghan citizens, including former employees of the overthrown government and supporters of foreign forces have fled to neighbouring countries and the far West, reports have stated. Most recently, a large batch of Afghanis flocked towards the Iran border to seek refuge as uncertainty crept in following the announcement of an all-male interim Taliban government.

(Image: ANI)