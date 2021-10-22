UN Envoy To Myanmar Says Country Going In 'direction Of A Failed State'

The UN special envoy for Myanmar on October 21, Thursday warned that February’s military coup in Myanmar has wreaked havoc in the Southeast Asian nations as several armed conflicts have erupted in different parts of the city. As the conflict between the civilians and ethnic minorities intensified, Christine Schraner Burgener told a UN news conference Thursday that if the power wasn’t handed back to the civilians, Myanmar “will go in the direction of a failed state,” Associated Press reported.

“The repression of the military has led to more than 1,180 deaths,” Burgener was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. “The army uses a range of tactics against civilian populations, including burning villages, looting properties, mass arrests, torture and execution of prisoners, gender-based violence, and random artillery fire into residential areas,” she added.

'Huge scale of violence' all over country remind of 1997 Rohingya violence: UN Envoy

The UN special envoy stressed that while the military Junta has launched a mass crackdown against the pro-democratic citizens in Chin and several other states, conflict in other areas such as Kachin and Shan states have swelled. This is an indication that all over the country “we have a huge scale of violence,” UN’s special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener warned. The latter stated that the conflict situation in Myanmar between Myanmar’s Tatmadaw and the Burmese citizens reminds of the conflict between Rohingya Muslims in northern Rakhine state when Myanmar’s security forces attacked the minority community in 1997-98.

Nearly 700,000 Rohingya were displaced as they fled the atrocities in Myanmar. The movement launched by the military Junta against the civilians is once again “militarized” in the same manner, and the supporters of the ousted government led by Aung San Suu Kyi that formed the National Unity Government have started mobilizing civilians in large numbers for an uprising labelling movement “people’s defense war,” warned the UN envoy. “Clearly, in the absence of international action, violence has been justified as the last resort,” Burgener said, as per AP.

US to dispatch delegation for Myanmar crisis

United States earlier said that it was planning to dispatch a group of officials from the State Department, as well as its international development and other agencies, will travel to Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia next week to address the crisis in Myanmar, a Kyodo News report confirmed. The situation in Myanmar has deteriorated since the military coup in the month of February. A senior State Department official stated the delegation, led by State Department Counselor Derek Chollet, who also serves as a policy adviser to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, planned to make a stop at Japan on its way home to discuss Myanmar crisis.