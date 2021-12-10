UN Envoy Urges Taliban To Be More Inclusive During Three Day Visit To Afghanistan

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric stated that during the UN Political chief Rosemary DiCarlo's visit to Afghanistan, she had 'frank and useful' discussions with Taliban leaders to have an inclusive approach in governance emphasising the paramount importance of ensuring that all Afghans, including men, women, youth, religious and ethnic groups and minorities, as well can all take part in governance and public life.

The UN political chief, Rosemary DiCarlo concluded a three-day visit to Afghanistan on Thursday, saying she had useful discussions with a wide range of people, including senior Taliban officials, about what needs to be done to bring about an Afghanistan that is inclusive, abides by its human rights obligations, and is a resolute partner in suppressing terrorism.

DiCarlo expressed grave worry over the plight of women and girls in Afghanistan

In a statement, DiCarlo expressed grave worry over the plight of women and girls in Afghanistan. She stated that Afghan women and girls want to be able to go to school, work, and participate in public life without fear of prejudice, according to AP News. Women's rights activists in Kabul said that they would continue to fight for their rights to education, employment, and participation in Afghan political and social life.

During her visit, DiCarlo also spoke with political officials, women leaders, civil society activists, and members of the diplomatic community, and she emphasised that the UN will remain in Afghanistan to provide help and assistance, where political volatility has contributed to a severe humanitarian situation, according to AP News. She stated that the United Nations has been in Afghanistan since 1949 and has helped them throughout the recent crisis and they have no intention of abandoning the Afghan people.

Taliban originally promised women and ethnic minorities tolerance and acceptance

The Taliban forces stormed Kabul on August 15 without a fight from the Afghan army or the country's president, Ashraf Ghani. After taking control, the Taliban originally promised women and ethnic minorities tolerance and acceptance, according to AP News. However, the international community has been disappointed by Taliban activities thus far who has broken all their promises. They have imposed restrictions on women and formed an all-male government. The United Nations also warned that Afghanistan's economy is on the verge of collapse and urged the rest of the world to intervene.

