UN Envoy Urges Taliban To Follow Path That Protects Equal Rights Of All Afghans

The Taliban must demonstrate commitment to a "pathway" towards future engagement with the global community on human rights issues, top UN envoy to Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons said on Wednesday. Speaking at the UN Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Afghanistan, Lyons clarified that "pathway" means a series of mutually identified steps that would push Afghanistan to rejoin the community, thus, enabling it to secure "domestic legitimacy." The special envoy also highlighted steps the de facto authorities undertook to "function more effectively as a government."

At UNSC today @DeborahLyonsUN urged int'l community to maintain its deep support for Afghanistan & to ease some economic sanctions. The UN envoy called on Taliban to follow a path that protects the equal rights of all Afghans. Read remarks https://t.co/kKB4tMDPcQ pic.twitter.com/9fPuXVaflO — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) January 26, 2022

Lyons also reported that senior Taliban officials have met with ethnic minority representatives. However, "there have been no visible results in terms of greater ethnic inclusion in governing structures," the UN envoy mentioned. "No Afghan should live in dear of a knock at the door in the night and no family should be left to wonder about whereabouts and fate of their loved ones," Lyons said, adding that the fact that Afghan girls are not attending school still remains a pressing problem.

"On the ground, there is compelling evidence of an emerging environment of intimidation and a deterioration in respect for human rights. This suggests that the consolidation of government authority may be leading toward control of the population by fear, rather than by understanding and responding to its needs," UN special envoy to Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons said in her statement.

The war has ended, but peace has not been consolidated. Time now for the Taliban to govern based on trust not fear, to be inclusive, protect the rights of all Afghans & initiate an Afghan dialogue for national reconciliation, @DeborahLyonsUN tells UNSC session on Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/j2rpo3LGcH — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) January 26, 2022

'War ended but peace yet to be consolidated': Lyons

Noting the achievements of the United Nations in Afghanistan, Lyons highlighted that nearly 18 million people have been provided with life-saving assistance, including 10 million people with food assistance and 1.5 million with health care. However, as the situation continues to deteriorate with the foreboding winter, prolonged drought, pandemic, and collapsing economy, at least half the population, which is about 23 million, is still on the brink of famine. "The war has ended, but peace has not been consolidated," Lyons said. She concluded her remarks calling on the Taliban to engage in "trust-based" governance and initiate an Afghan dialogue for national reconciliation.

(Image: @UNAMANews/@AntonioGuterres/Twitter/AP)