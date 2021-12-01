UN Envoy Warns Of Possible Israel-Palestinian Violence If Issues Remain Unaddressed

On November 30, UN Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland cautioned that unless the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is addressed quickly and decisively, the region risks devolving into another horrific escalation of violence. He told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that it is critical for the parties to maintain calm on the ground and reduce violence across the Palestinian territories. He also called for avoiding unilateral steps such as new Israeli settlement building, and stressed the importance of cementing the May cease-fire that ended an 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, reported Associated Press (AP).

The UN envoy also asked for immediate action to address the serious fiscal and economic crisis that is endangering the West Bank's Palestinian institutions' stability. However, he cautioned that even a complete and immediate cash package may not be sufficient or arrive quick enough to assist mitigate the current situation's implications. Speaking to reporters later, Wennesland told that there is "wide unanimity" among the 15 council members that there needs to be pushback on operations in and around Jerusalem and the West Bank to avoid a possible impending crisis. Furthermore, council members also bat for financial stability for the Palestinian Authority so that salaries can be paid, as well as an end to settlement activities, he added.

"It is essential that the parties avoid unilateral steps, reduce flashpoints and violence across the OPT, solidify the cessation of hostilities", said @TWennesland, noting the need for concerted efforts towards meaningful negotiations to resolve the conflict before it's too late. pic.twitter.com/fhuXikrv7b — UN Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (@UNDPPA) November 30, 2021

It is important to mentioned that Wennesland represented the United Nations as the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process at the first in-person meeting of envoys in two years. The meeting was held in Norway's capital, Oslo. Meanwhile, the Quartet, which includes the United Nations, the United States, Russia, and the European Union, issued a statement urging Israel and the Palestinian Authority to address the continued violence, settlements, and the Palestinian Authority's unsustainable fiscal predicament. It praised Israel's efforts to reach out to the Palestinian Authority and aid with the fiscal crisis, but also voiced grave concern over recent events in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza.

UN envoy calls for coordinated effort to solve tissue

It is significant to mention here that the Palestinians have sought an independent state in the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem. Following the 1967 war, these territories were seized by Israel. However, after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas seized power from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' forces in 2007, Israel withdrew from Gaza but imposed a crippling blockade. Meanwhile, Wennesland has called for a coordinated effort to help reestablish a political horizon that will help end the never-ending cycle of crisis management and return to meaningful negotiations to end Israel's occupation. He also hoped that the issue be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions, international law, and previous accords.

