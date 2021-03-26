UN, Ethiopia Rights Agency To Carry Out Joint Investigation Into Abuses In Tigray Region

The United Nations and an Ethiopian rights agency have agreed to conduct a probe into abuses in the Tigray region. The government-established Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in a statement, said that an investigation of all parties to the conflict is “part of the much-needed accountability process” for victims of the conflict. It further said, “With multiple actors involved in the conflict and the gravity of the reported violations, an objective, independent investigation is urgently required”.

This comes after Ethiopia’s leader agreed that atrocities have been reported in the Tigray region. This is the first public acknowledgement of war crimes in the region. The leader also admitted that troops from neighbouring Eritrea have gone into Tigray and their presence has inflicted “damages” on the region’s residents. Abiy said, in an address before lawmakers, “Reports indicate that atrocities have been committed in Tigray region”.

He said, “War is “a nasty thing”. He further added, “We know the destruction this war has caused”. The leader said that the soldiers who raped women or committed other crimes will be held responsible, even though he cited “propaganda of exaggeration” by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. Speaking about the soldiers, he said, “The argument the Eritrean government presents for this is that it is a national security issue because Ethiopian troops are going after (Tigrayan) forces in other locations, so they want to keep controlling border areas. But they have told us they don’t have the willingness to stay as long as we control trenches along the border”.

UN Urges To Stop 'horrific Sexual Violence'

Earlier, several UN officials were asked to stop indiscriminate and targeted attacks against civilians. In a joint statement, officials including UN aid chief Mark Lowcock, rights chief Michelle Bachelet and refugee chief Filippo Grandi, noted the reports of rape and “other horrific forms of sexual violence”. They called on the warring parties to protect civilians from human rights abuse, condemn sexual violence and hold perpetrators accountable.

