UN Experts Ask Canada, Vatican To Investigate Unmarked Graves, Identify Missing Children

A team of nine UN Human rights experts have urged the Canadian government and the Vatican to hold swift and thorough investigation into the discovery of unmarked graves in British Columbia. In a statement, experts urged the authorities to conduct forensic examinations of the remains found as well as to expedite the identification of the missing children. The unmarked graves which amount to 215 in number were unearthed at a former residential school- institution which forcibly separated indigenous children from their parents to assimilate then in the Canadian society- last month.

“It is inconceivable that Canada and the Holy See would leave such heinous crimes unaccounted for and without full redress,” they said. “For far too many years, victims and their families have been waiting for justice and remedy. Accountability, comprehensive truth, and full reparation must be urgently pursued”, the human rights experts underscored.

'Investigate other schools too'

The team of experts which included human rights experts, special rapporteurs on rights of indigenous children, claimed that large scale human rights violation could have taken place against the native children in the past. Pertaining to the same, they urged Ottawa to undertake similar “criminal” investigations in other former residential schools too. The team urged the Canadian judiciary to conduct investigations into all suspicious deaths and allegations of torture and to punish those who may have been involved.

“The judiciary should conduct criminal investigations into all suspicious deaths and allegations of torture and sexual violence against children hosted in residential schools – and prosecute and sanction the perpetrators and concealers who may still be alive,” they added.

The mass graves were found at Kamloops Indian Residential School, run by the Catholic Church from the late 19th century to the 1960s and was then taken over by the federal government, and later closed in the 1970s. The school was one of the 130 schools which hosted 150,000 indigenous children. While the schools argued that they were imparting knowledge, a report in 2015 found that the children were subjected to abuse, malnutrition and rape and at least 4,000 of them died while being at these reform institutes.

Image: UN_SPExperts