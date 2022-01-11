UN Experts Denounce Human Right Violations At Guantánamo Bay Detention Center

The prolonged functioning of the Guantánamo Bay detention center in Cuba has been denounced by a committee of independent human rights professionals chosen by the United Nations Human Rights Council. To mark the facility's 20th anniversary which was established in 2002, human rights experts criticized the center as "unparalleled notoriety" and "a stain on the US Government's commitment to the rule of law," as per UN report.

In a statement published on Monday, the experts urged the United States, a recently appointed council member, to shut Guantánamo, noting that two decades of "apractising arbitrary detention without trial accompanied by torture or ill-treatment is simply unacceptable for any government, particularly a government which has a stated claim to protecting human rights”.

The detention center, which has been built inside a US naval facility on the island to imprison detainees captured in Afghanistan, accommodated 780 inmates at its height, the majority of whom were held without charge. Only nine out of the 39 prisoners in Guantánamo Bay have been prosecuted or charged with crimes. Nine inmates died in jail between 2002 and 2021, two of whom died out of natural causes and seven of whom allegedly committed suicide.

'Guantánamo Bay defined by the systematic use of torture'

As per the UN reports, the experts stated that in spite of strong, repeated, as well as a clear criticism of the administration of this awful detention and prison complex, the nation has continued to hold people who have never been convicted of any crime. Describing the center as a symbol of a methodical lack of responsibility for state-sponsored torture and inhumane treatment, experts continued, “Guantánamo Bay is a site of unparalleled notoriety, defined by the systematic use of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment against hundreds of men brought to the site,” as per the UN report. Further, they have added that the center deprives the maximum basic human rights regulations.

Furthermore, the health conditions of the surviving detainees are worsening, and the US Department of Defense has allegedly sought a $88 million budget to create a hospice. Despite being needed by international humanitarian law, the quality of medical aid and torture rehab treatment available to the detainees, according to experts, is insufficient.

In addition to this, the Rights experts urged the detainees to send home or to safe third nations, while adhering to the concept of non-refoulment, which indicates that they cannot be deported to a nation where they may face persecution. They also demanded that mistreated and arbitrarily imprisoned inmates be compensated and that those who approved and perpetrated abuse be held responsible, as required by international law.