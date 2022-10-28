UN Expresses Concern Over Russia's Move To Tighten 'LGBTQ Propaganda Law'

United Nations on Friday expressed concerns about Russia's move to tighten legislation on the 'LGBTQ propaganda' that potentially bans all discussion and sharing of information linked to LGBTQ and their human rights. Urging that the Russian lawmakers must repeal the legislation, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, stated that the Russian law infringes international human rights norms and standards. She asserted that Kremlin's amendment to the 'LGBTQ propaganda law' targets the rights of transgender people.

The UN High Commissioner on Friday reject this proposal and asked the legislators to instead repeal the existing law and take "urgent steps to prohibit and actively combat both discrimination and violence based on sexual orientation and gender identity." UN High Commissioner noted that "exclusion, stigmatization and discrimination of any group within a society is corrosive, is a root cause of violence, and has a negative impact on society as a whole."

'Solely in the interests of our citizens:' State Duma Chairman

Russian lawmakers unanimously voted in favor of the legislation that makes spreading “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” among minors and adults an illegal and criminal activity. Under Bill 18, Russia prohibits the spread of so-called "homosexual propaganda" or mention of any LGBT relationships or their lifestyles on public platforms.

The law was first passed by the lower house of parliament or State Duma. The lawmakers expanded the list of prohibited content for dissemination to children, including “information that can make children want to change their gender.” Russia will impose a penalty of 400,000 rubles ($6,512) for spreading such information “among people of any age,” and the legal entities would be obliged to pay a penalty of up to 5 million rubles ($81,400).

Russian Duma website states that the legislation that was recently expanded bans any form of advertising and “demonstration of non-traditional sexual relations or preferences.”

Films that “promote non-traditional sexual relations” would also not be granted a rental license. "You and I make a decision solely in the interests of our citizens, in the interests of our country,” said Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma told lawmakers during the plenary session.

Volodin insisted that Russia has a different path for its society. “We have traditions, a conscience, an understanding that we need to think about children, families, the country, and preserve what our parents have passed on to us," the Russian lawmaker noted.

“We must do everything to protect our children and those who want to live a normal life. Everything else is sin, sodomy, darkness, and our country is fighting this,” said the Chairman of the State Duma went on to add. Russia's President Vladimir Putin had labelled the law an attempt to protect minors against harmful and sensitive content.