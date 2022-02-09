UN Expresses Concern Over Women's Safety In Afghanistan Amid Disappearance Of Activists

Deborah Lyons, the top UN ambassador in Afghanistan, met with the Taliban leadership on Tuesday, February 8, and expressed concerns over women's safety in the war-ravaged country. Several women activists, who were active in raising concerns about human rights issues, have gone missing in recent weeks, ANI reported. The United Nations has also asked for information from the Taliban over recently reported detentions by the outfit.

"It is three weeks now since Afghan women activists began ‘disappearing’ from their homes & the streets of Kabul. @DeborahLyonsUN in a meeting with dfA Dep-PM Hanafi today again voiced concern to Taliban leadership about the women’s safety, urging all steps to secure their liberty [sic]," UN Mission in Afghanistan wrote on Twitter.

Lyons had previously expressed grave concerns over the fate of "disappeared" women activists. She stated in a meeting with Afghanistan's acting Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs that the country is struggling to garner international support due to a lack of respect for all Afghan rights.

Meanwhile, Rina Amiri, US Special Envoy, also stated that if the Taliban want to gain credibility from the Afghan people and the rest of the world, the outfit need to completely stop unjust detentions of Afghans' human rights. Earlier on Monday, February 7, Germany also joined the United Kingdom and other western countries in expressing concerns about the recent disappearance of female Afghan activists.

Tomas Niklasson, the Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, also slammed the Taliban, stating that the group's proclaimed commitment to safeguarding human rights is contradicted by the arbitrary detention of civilians in the country.

Taliban released 14 female captives last week in Kabul

In reaction to mounting worldwide concern over the disappearance of women activists, the Taliban released 14 female captives last week in Kabul. The release of female detainees by the Taliban's Office of Prisons Administration comes amid mounting international pressure on Afghanistan's interim government.

According to Moulayee Abdulhaq, the Taliban's deputy of the ministry of internal affairs' counternarcotics commission, the detainees who were released pledged not to engage in activities that disrupt social order and in violation of Sharia law, Tolo News reported.

Image: Twitter/@UNAMAnews