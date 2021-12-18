Last Updated:

UN Extends Mandate For Monitoring Team Assisting UNSC 1267 Panel Dealing With Afghanistan

United Nations Security Council has decided to consider a resolution to extend the mandate of the monitoring team set up to assist the UNSC 1267 and 1988 group.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
United Nations

Image: ANI


The United Nations Security Council on Friday has decided to consider a resolution to extend the mandate of the monitoring team set up to assist the UNSC 1267 which deals with the situation of Afghanistan, ANI reported. The UNSC 1267 was adopted unanimously in 1999 in order to impose sanctions on Afghanistan's Taliban regime.

Besides 1267, UNSC has also considered a resolution to extend the mandate of 1988 committees. Notably, both 1267 and 1988 deal with terrorism. Due to these two resolutions, it became possible for the United Nations to penalise the terrorist organisation to impose sanctions on various terror groups.

"Consideration of resolution to extend the mandate of the Monitoring Team set up to assist the UNSC 1267 and 1988 committees," said the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in a tweet.

According to the UN resolution, the committee is mandated to:

  • Oversee the implementation of the sanctions measures
  • Designate individuals and entities who meet the listing criteria set out in the relevant resolutions
  • Consider and decide upon notifications and requests for exemptions from the sanctions measures
  • Consider and decide upon requests to remove a name from the ISIL (Da'esh) & Al-Qaida Sanctions List
  • Conduct periodic and specialised reviews of the entries on the ISIL (Da'esh) & Al-Qaida Sanctions List
  • Examine the reports presented by the Monitoring Team
  • Report annually to the Security Council on the implementation of the sanctions measures
  • Conduct outreach activities

Role and significance of resolution 1267

It is worth mentioning the UNSC resolution 1267 sanctions committee is one of the most influential and engaged UN subsidiary bodies operating on steps to fight terrorism, especially in connection to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

Initially, the Committee was established according to resolution 1267 (1999), which imposed a limited air embargo and assets freeze on the Taliban. Over time, the regime evolved and the measures became a targeted assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo against designated individuals and entities, according to the UNSC.

READ | India slams Pakistan at UNSC, says perpetrators of 26/11 terror attack 'still at large'

Exemptions to the assets freeze and travel ban were also introduced and the fairness and clarity of the procedures for listing and de-listing were improved, in particular through the establishment of the Office of the Ombudsperson, as per the detail mentioned on the UNSC portal.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI

READ | UNSC meet: India once again bats against use of chemical weapons; urges Syria to mend ways
READ | India highlights terrorism, climate change as global issues of concern at UNSC debate
READ | India at UNSC votes against Climate change resolution; 'Attempt to evade responsibility'
READ | India votes against UNSC resolution to 'securitise' climate action, Russia backs Delhi
Tags: United Nations, UN, United Nations Security Council
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND