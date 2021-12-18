UN Extends Mandate For Monitoring Team Assisting UNSC 1267 Panel Dealing With Afghanistan

The United Nations Security Council on Friday has decided to consider a resolution to extend the mandate of the monitoring team set up to assist the UNSC 1267 which deals with the situation of Afghanistan, ANI reported. The UNSC 1267 was adopted unanimously in 1999 in order to impose sanctions on Afghanistan's Taliban regime.

Besides 1267, UNSC has also considered a resolution to extend the mandate of 1988 committees. Notably, both 1267 and 1988 deal with terrorism. Due to these two resolutions, it became possible for the United Nations to penalise the terrorist organisation to impose sanctions on various terror groups.

"Consideration of resolution to extend the mandate of the Monitoring Team set up to assist the UNSC 1267 and 1988 committees," said the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in a tweet.

According to the UN resolution, the committee is mandated to:

Oversee the implementation of the sanctions measures

Designate individuals and entities who meet the listing criteria set out in the relevant resolutions

Consider and decide upon notifications and requests for exemptions from the sanctions measures

Consider and decide upon requests to remove a name from the ISIL (Da'esh) & Al-Qaida Sanctions List

Conduct periodic and specialised reviews of the entries on the ISIL (Da'esh) & Al-Qaida Sanctions List

Examine the reports presented by the Monitoring Team

Report annually to the Security Council on the implementation of the sanctions measures

Conduct outreach activities

Role and significance of resolution 1267

It is worth mentioning the UNSC resolution 1267 sanctions committee is one of the most influential and engaged UN subsidiary bodies operating on steps to fight terrorism, especially in connection to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

Initially, the Committee was established according to resolution 1267 (1999), which imposed a limited air embargo and assets freeze on the Taliban. Over time, the regime evolved and the measures became a targeted assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo against designated individuals and entities, according to the UNSC.

Exemptions to the assets freeze and travel ban were also introduced and the fairness and clarity of the procedures for listing and de-listing were improved, in particular through the establishment of the Office of the Ombudsperson, as per the detail mentioned on the UNSC portal.

With inputs from ANI

