UN Fails To Reach An Ocean Treaty To Protect Biodiversity In International Waters

The fifth round of negotiations that were meant to establish an agreement on a United Nations treaty to safeguard marine life on the high seas ended in deadlock on Saturday, August 27. Following two weeks of discussions that environmentalists had thought would overcome a gap in international marine conservation and protection measures, the negotiations at UN headquarters in New York were halted. Since two-thirds of the world's ocean areas are outside the jurisdiction of national governments, therefore a proposed treaty would establish guidelines for safeguarding biodiversity there.

According to the Associated Press report, without a new treaty, less than 1% of the high seas are protected, and for vulnerable species, "pockets of marine protection are not enough," according to Maxine Burkett, the United States deputy assistant secretary of state who has participated in the discussions. Furthermore, when the talks seemed to be moving in the right direction earlier in the week, Burkett stated, “The ocean cannot afford further delay”.

It is pertinent to mention that the worldwide objective is to designate 30% of ocean space as a marine sanctuary. Because the oceans absorb over 90% of the extra heat caused by climate change, maintaining ocean health is also essential to halting global warming. Moreover, the length and frequency of marine heat waves are increasing. Janine Felson, Belize's ambassador to the UN, stated that in the Caribbean "our livelihoods are directly dependent on the health of the ocean".

UN Ocean Treaty focused on ways to create protected areas

The unsuccessful discussions of the world's leaders on the UN Ocean Treaty focused on ways to share the advantages of marine life, create protected areas, eliminate damage from human activity on the high seas, and assist developing nations in acquiring the knowledge and resources necessary for ocean research. Even though there was considerable progress made during the negotiations, campaigners voiced sadness that a deal could not be reached.

Greenpeace's ocean preservation campaign manager Laura Meller criticised rich nations like the US for being too slow to make adjustments. “Russia has also been a key blocker in negotiations, refusing to engage in the treaty process itself, or attempting to compromise with the European Union and many other states on a wide range of issues,” citing Meller, Associated Press reported.

Unless a special emergency session is held before the end of 2022, the negotiations will restart the next year.

Besides this, US Assistant Secretary of State Monica Medina expressed hope although she indicated disappointment. She believes that work that has already been done would continue in the following sessions. She said that the US was still committed to the target of safeguarding at least 30% of the seas by 2030.

