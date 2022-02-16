UN Flags Concern Over Situation In Afghan, Calls For Release Of Nation's Frozen Assets

Ever since the Taliban takeover on August 15, the United Nations agencies and the international community has raised concern over the situation in Afghanistan. The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has called on all states and actors to find ways to support Afghanistan in the crisis situation. The development comes after US President Joe Biden during last week signed an executive order to release 7 billion dollars out of more than 9 billion frozen Afghan assets, according to ANI. The United States has split the money between humanitarian aid for Afghanistan and a fund for 9/11 victims.

UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan in a tweet insisted that very real progress has been made with "meaningful assistance" and they are making efforts to further support Afghans. UNAMA tweeted, "UNAMA has consistently urged all states & actors to find ways to support the Afghan people during the latest crises. Some very real progress has been made with concrete & meaningful assistance. We are working to help secure further support for the people of Afghanistan." In another tweet, UNAMA insisted that they continue their repeated calls for the country's reserves to be made available to support the people in Afghanistan. Furthermore, UNAMA called for the release of Afghan money back in the Afghan economy and Afghans. In a subsequent tweet, UNAMA stressed that they will make efforts and hold talks with various interlocutors to help the Afghans in build economic stability and a society where the human rights of people are respected by the authorities.

Hamid Karzai calls for return of Afghan assets

Following the White House order to unfreeze $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the US for families of 9/11 victims, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai criticised the decision of the US. While addressing a press conference in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, the ex-President attacked Biden for allocating $3.5 billion to the victims of 9/11 and reiterated that the US administration should return the frozen assets of the Afghan people, ANI cited Tolo News report. Raising concern over the compensation delivered to the victims of 9/11, Karzai said that Osama Bin Ladin, was killed in Pakistan and that the "people of Afghanistan should not pay for his activities".

Inputs from ANI

