UN General Assembly Adopts Indian Co-sponsored Resolution On 'Education For Democracy'

In a bid to provide education to all, a resolution titled "Education for Democracy" has been adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday. The resolution that was co-sponsored by India reaffirms the right of everyone to education for the strengthening of democracy.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian mission at the UN wrote, "UNGA has adopted the resolution on "Education for Democracy" by consensus, co-sponsored by India." This resolution reaffirms the right of everyone to education and recognises that Education for All contributes to the strengthening of democracy.

UNGA has adopted the resolution on 'Education for Democracy' by consensus, co-sponsored by India.



This resolution reaffirms the right of everyone to education & recognizes that Education For All contributes to the strengthening of democracy.

Denmark thanks Mongolia for putting forward the 'Education for all" resolution at UN General Assembly

The General Assembly just adopted the resolution Education for Democracy by consensus, recognizing the importance of ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education - and lifelong learning opportunities for all. Thank you Mongolia for putting forward this important resolution!



Thanking Mongolia for putting the resolution forward at the UN General Assembly, Denmark on Wednesday said the resolution, adopted by consensus, will recognise the importance of ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all.

"The General Assembly just adopted the resolution Education for Democracy by consensus, recognising the importance of ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all." "Thank you, Mongolia, for putting forward this important resolution," the Danish mission at the UN said.

However, this isn't the first time that an education resolution has been adopted by the UN General Assembly. Earlier in 2015, a similar resolution was passed at the Assembly encouraging all UN entities to use education to promote peace, human rights, and democracy. The resolution aimed at encouraging member states to integrate education for democracy into their education standards.

