UN Gives Stark Warning On Climate Change, Calls Its Report 'code Red For Humanity'

The UN's climate panel has published a new report delivering the starkest warning about the deepening climate emergency. The UN Secretary, General Antonio Guterres has described the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report as a "code red for humanity." Guterres in his statement called the climate report a "death knell for coal and fossil fuels."

"This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet", Guterres said in his statement.

Guterres statement on the IPCC report

Guterres noted that "the alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable." Guterres in his statement on the IPCC report has warned that greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation have been choking the planet. The UN Secretary-General noted that global heating is affecting every region on Earth, with many changes becoming irreversible. He warned that the internationally agreed threshold of 1.5 degrees was "perilously close." In his statement on the IPCC report, the UN chief warned that "we are at imminent risk of hitting 1.5 degrees in the near term."

The UN Chief suggested that the only way to prevent the exceeding threshold is "by urgently stepping up our efforts, and pursuing the most ambitious path." Guterres also expressed concern over the greenhouse gas concentrations that are at record levels. He called on all countries to end all new fossil fuel exploration and production. He urged the countries to shift fossil fuel subsidies into renewable energy. Guterres called on world leaders especially the G20 and world leaders to ensure the net-zero emissions coalition and reinforce their commitments before COP26 in Glasgow.

"All nations, especially the G20 and other major emitters, need to join the net zero emissions coalition and reinforce their commitments with credible, concrete and enhanced Nationally Determined Contributions and policies before COP26 in Glasgow", said Guterres.

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash