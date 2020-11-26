UN Grants $25 Million Against Gender-based Violence, Says 'COVID-19 Revealed Inequality'

The United Nations humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock has released an amount of $25 million from the emergency funds of the organisation to United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and UN Women. This amount has been released to support the women-led organisation which aims to 'prevent and respond to gender-based violence'. According to the official press release from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UNFPA and UN Women have been asked to direct at least 30% of the amount to women-led organisations that prevent violence against women & girls, help victims and survivors by providing them access to medical care, family planning, legal advice, safe space, mental healthcare services and counselling.

As per the press release, United Nations humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said, "The COVID-19 pandemic helped reveal the full extent of gender inequality while creating a set of circumstances that threaten to reverse the limited progress that has been made."

Taking to Twitter, Mark Lowcock said, "Anyone who thinks we’ve come close to achieving gender equality is kidding themselves."

"It’s a smart investment"

As per the press release, under this initiative, UNFPA will receive a total of $17 million and UN Women will receive $8 million. Both bodies will have the freedom to decide where and how the money will be spent. This move comes at the beginning of the annual international campaign to challenge violence against women and girls which begins on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25 and concludes 16 days later on Human Rights Day on December 10. Speaking further about the release of funds to UNFPA and UN Women, United Nations humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock stated that it's time people who take gender equality and women's rights, speak up while adding that this move is a 'smart investment'. On the other hand, UNFPA Executive Director, Dr Natalia Kanem said that the funds will aid in bringing 'transformative change' in the lives of women and girls who have suffered from gender-based violence.

"Everyone who is serious about gender equality and women’s rights must speak up. Then those with the means to do so need to put their money where their mouth is. The needs of women and girls in humanitarian settings continue to be overlooked and underfunded. It’s a smart investment and it’s the right thing to do. We can only successfully find a way out of this pandemic if we bring everyone with us," said Lowcock.

Speaking further Executive Director of the UNFPA Dr Natalia Kanem said, "This grant will bring transformative change to women and girls, including the women-led organizations we work with on the ground. In 2019, nearly 40% of UNFPA’s humanitarian funding went to national and local partners. We look forward to making an even bigger impact together with life-saving interventions to prevent and respond to gender-based violence and advance sexual and reproductive health."

(With inputs from ANI)