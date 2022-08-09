UN Hails New Israel-Palestinian Islamic Jihad Truce; 'prevented Full-scale War'

Following three days of bloodshed, the United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting on August 8 to assess a fragile truce in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants. Tor Wennesland, UN's Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, urged all parties to uphold the agreement. Along with the UN, Qatar, the US, Jordan, and the Palestinian Authority, he praised Egypt's crucial role in mediating the agreement.

According to a UN official website, "The ceasefire remains in place as I speak," Wennesland said, adding that "together these efforts helped prevent the outbreak of a full-scale war and allowed for the delivery of humanitarian relief into Gaza."

At least 46 Palestinians, including 15 children, have been killed in three days of Israeli bombardment in Gaza. According to preliminary figures, the Israeli Defense Forces have launched 147 air strikes against targets in Gaza since August 5, while Palestinian militants have launched 1,100 rockets and mortars into Israel. UN reported that 46 Palestinians were killed and 360 were injured after the dust settled.

Both sides warn each other against further violence

On the other side, 70 Israelis were injured, and civilian structures were damaged. Despite a barrage of Israeli air raids and Palestinian rocket attacks until the last minute, the cease-fire began at 11:30 p.m. local time (20:30 GMT) on August 7. While both sides agreed to a cease-fire, each has warned the other that any further violence would be met with force.

After fuel trucks crossed the border from Israel into the Palestinian enclave later on August 8, Gaza's lone power plant was restarted. On August 6, the facility had shut down, days after Israel had closed the goods crossing. Israel began its intensive bombardment of Gaza on August 5, razing buildings and hitting refugee camps all over the region.

Although the Israeli military claimed to have targeted Islamic Jihad members, including the organisation's senior commanders, Palestinian officials claim that nearly half of the 46 fatalities were civilians. In response, Islamic Jihad launched hundreds of rockets into Israel, but the majority were shot down or intercepted. According to the Israeli emergency services, 31 people in Israel suffered minor injuries, while three people in Israel were hit by shrapnel.

