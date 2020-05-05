UN Health Agency Hails $8.1 Billion Pledge By World Leaders To Fight COVID-19

The World Health Organisation (WHO) hailed the global leaders for pledging $8.1 billion to fight the coronavirus pandemic and committing to equitable access to the potential vaccine. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online press briefing that countries came together not only to pledge their financial support but also to pledge their commitment to ensuring all people can access life-saving tools for COVID-19.

"This is an opportunity for the world to come together to confront a common threat, but also to forge a common future; a future in which all people enjoy the right to the highest attainable standard of health – and the products that deliver that right"-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 4, 2020

World leaders and philanthropists on May 4 met during a teleconference hosted by the European Union, where they pledged $8.1 billion to fight the COVID-19. The online donor conference was attended by leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, and Spain among others, and philanthropy organisations including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Calling it a “powerful and inspiring demonstration” of global solidarity, WHO Director-General said that true measure of success depends on fast and equitable distribution of life-saving tools. He added that no one can accept a world in which some people are protected while others are not.

“The potential for continued waves of infection of COVID-19 across the globe demands that every single person on the planet be protected from this disease,” said the top WHO official.

ACT Accelerator

On April 24, the WHO launched a global and time-limited collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to new COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines. According to the ACT Accelerator, the stakeholders have committed to an “unprecedented level of partnership” with proactively engaging, aligning and coordinating efforts, building on existing collaborations, collectively devising solutions, and grounding partnership in transparency, and science.

