UN Holds 3rd Round Of Talks Over Libya In Egypt, Fails To Sort Out Issues Of Rival Parties

Amid the political crisis in Libya, the United Nations, on Monday, said it has failed to bridge the gap between the rival factions despite holding the third round of UN-mediated talks in Egypt. According to a statement released by the UN special adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, rival Libyan factions failed to reach an agreement on Monday. She said that the lawmakers from Libya's east-based parliament and the High Council of State, based in the capital of Tripoli in the country's west, concluded their final round of negotiations on constitutional amendments for elections. Williams said the "unexpected negotiations results" will further deepen the political crisis in the country.

Photos from the final day of constitutional track consultations in Cairo that took place from 12 to 19 June: pic.twitter.com/ZK7kw7Oyxw — Stephanie Turco Williams (@SASGonLibya) June 20, 2022

According to the top UN official, differences persist in the measures governing the transitional period leading to elections.

"The third and final round of negotiations between the Joint House of Representatives and High Council of State Committee on the Libyan Constitutional Track drew to a close in the early morning of 20 June. The Joint Committee achieved a great deal of consensus on the contentious articles in the Libyan Draft Constitution. Differences persist in the measures governing the transitional period leading to elections," according to the statement released after the conclusion of the third round of "unsuccessful" meetings. She called on Aguila Saleh, the influential parliament speaker, and Khaled al-Meshri, head of the Tripoli-based council to convene within ten days to try and bridge the gaps between the two sides. She did not elaborate.

My statement following the close of the third and final round of consultations of the UN-Facilitated HoR/HCS Joint Committee to Determine the Libyan Constitutional Framework for Elections: https://t.co/O1GwgosEOW pic.twitter.com/b7ByaoSJGu — Stephanie Turco Williams (@SASGonLibya) June 20, 2022

Libya's decade-old political crisis

It is worth mentioning that oil-rich Libya has been ravaged by conflict since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Since then, the country has been facing a political crisis. On several occasions, UN officials interacted with the rival groups to sort out the issues, but it failed. In a fresh move, the UN officials initiated the negotiations between the two rival groups. However, this time too, the statement said the desired goals were not accomplished. Last year, election dates were announced but failed to hold because of various issues, including controversial hopefuls and disputes about election laws.

