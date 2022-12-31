UN Human Rights Chief Urges 'coordinated Regional Approach' To Protect Myanmar Refugees

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk has called for a coordinated regional approach to protect the thousands of desperate Rohingya (Myanmar refugees) who risk their lives by undertaking perilous sea voyages, reported the UN News. Taking to Twitter, UN Human Rights wrote, "UN Human Rights Chief @volker_turk calls for a coordinated regional approach to protect the thousands of desperate Rohingya who risk their lives by undertaking perilous sea voyages."

His remarks come after the tragic Rohingya refugees boat incident which went missing in sea waters. Recently, around 180 Rohingya (Myanmar refugees) were feared dead after their boat went missing in the Andaman Sea. Whereas, another boat carrying nearly 200 Rohingya refugees, which had been adrift for more than a month as they tried to reach Malaysia, washed up on the Indonesian island of Aceh. Later, they were rescued by Indonesian fishing crews after so many days.

UN Human Rights urges to protect Myanmar refugees

While expressing deep sadness for those 200 Myanmar refugees who lost their lives while trying to cross the Andaman Sea from Bangladesh this year, the UN Human Rights chief said, "The boats used to make the crossings are not only overcrowded and unsafe but also left to drift for days on end without any help.”

"More than 2,400 Rohingya have sought to leave Bangladesh and Myanmar in 2022 alone, and I am deeply saddened that over 200 have reportedly lost their lives on the way. Recent reports indicate that overcrowded and unsafe boats carrying Rohingyas have been left to drift for days on end without any help," said Turk in a statement released by the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner on December 30.

Turk also hoped that next year "we would all lead our lives, individually and collectively, with kindness, empathy, and unity". He categorised human rights as “the force that come in and unify us”. Further, he urged everyone to understand the importance of safeguarding the rights of current and future generations.