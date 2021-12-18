UN Human Rights Council Orders Probe Over Severe War Crimes & Violations In Ethiopia

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Friday voted to launch a probe into severe war crimes in Ethiopia and Tigray.

In the special session held at the request of the European Union (EU) on the violent human rights violations by all parties in the conflict for 13 months, the council established an international commission of three human rights experts who will have one-year, renewable mandate and build upon a report that was submitted last month by the Office of High Commissioner and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (OHCHR), which covered the period from Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) attack on Ethiopian Defence Force (ENDF) units on November 30, 2020, to June 28, 2021.

The team will complement the already undertaken Joint Investigative Team and Ethiopia HRC to probe into the alleged violations.

As per a statement released by the UNHRC, the 47-member council narrowly votes for the proposed probe, with 21 nations voting for, 15 against and 11 abstaining the motion. Notably, all 13 African nations voted against or sat on the fence. It is also mandatory to mention that the meeting, when requested earlier by the EU, was not signed by a single African country.

The group of human rights experts is expected to prove a wide range of alleged violations and abuses, despite protests from Addis Ababa and warnings of looming generalised violence.

The @UN🇺🇳 Human Rights Council adopts by vote a resolution establishing an international commission of experts on #Ethiopia🇪🇹 to conduct an investigation into allegations of human rights violations and abuses by all parties to the conflict.



TEXT ➞https://t.co/ctxSPC4JVO#S33 pic.twitter.com/x0nLdVnKbQ — UN Human Rights Council (@UN_HRC) December 17, 2021

The development follows the recent escalation of hostilities in northern Ethiopia, which has further threatened to destabilse the country and the wider the Horn of Africa. More than 4,00,000 people in Tigray are currently living under famine-like conditions since very limited relief has been allowed in the country since the UN raised alarm in June, said Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif while addressing the special Council.

Noting the nationwide emergency announced on November 2, which led to mass arrests of those believed to be sympathetic to TPLF, she added that the country is also on the brink of "increasing hatred, violence and discrimination", which could lead to "generalised violence" not only for Ethiopians but for everyone across the region.

Ethiopia condemns UN probe

As reported by Sputnik, the said investigation represents a rare decision to immediately invoke Special Procedures instead of addressing the issue through Universal Review, under which the governments are allowed to hold themselves accountable to their human rights obligations.

Speaking ahead of the special session, Ethiopia's permanent member to the UN, Zenebe Kedebe called out the council, saying that it has been "hijacked by a neo-colonist mentality" which had "ulterior political objectives".

After the meeting, the Ethiopia Ministry of Foreign Affairs too denounced the UNHCR decision, emphasising that the idea of the investigation was driven by "political motives". Ethiopia also noted that the government of PM Abiy Ahmed had asked UNHCR to hold the emergency meeting instead of engaging in a constructive manner and working in a collaborative spirit.

However, the decision was made against all recommendations made by the Ethiopia HRC to the President of HRC on 14th December 2021, which requested to continue joint investigations rather than a single-handed probe committee.

(Image: AP)