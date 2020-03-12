UN Human Rights Council Suspends Its 43rd Session Amid Coronavirus Scare

As coronavirus has now affected more than 100 countries, the top United Nations body has reportedly decided to suspend its main annual session at the end of this week. The Human Rights Council will be suspending its 43rd session which was scheduled for March 13. The suspension comes after the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus as a 'pandemic'.

#HRC43 #Covid_19 measures: "The Council agreed an orderly suspension of the 43rd session of the #HumanRightsCouncil on 13 March 2020 until further notice, taking into account discussions held with #UNOG and the recent assessment of #WHO." - #HRCPres @tichy_e #humanrights pic.twitter.com/fMxZmohro7 — HRC SECRETARIAT (@UN_HRC) March 12, 2020

'Global pandemic'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to 114 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 4,500 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word "Pandemic" cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has disrupted many lives since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,796 and more than one lakh worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,000 and the National Health Commission also confirmed 18 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to 4,717.

