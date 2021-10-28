UN Humanitarian Chief Urges More Help For Syrians Facing Double Whammy Of Poverty, COVID

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs of the United Nations Martin Griffiths stated on Wednesday that due to the arrival of the harsh winter season, additional help is required for Syrians. As per Xinhua news agency, during a briefing in front of the Security Council, Griffiths said that Syria's everyday life is growing increasingly unaffordable. More than 90% of the population presently lives in poverty. Many individuals are compelled to make difficult decisions to make ends meet which is putting them at higher risk of exploitation.

Every month, the humanitarian crisis in Syria continues to worsen.



As winter approaches, we need an urgent injection of lifesaving aid to help millions of Syrians survive the cold months.



Cross-line aid delivery must be able to proceed without delays. — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) October 27, 2021

UN humanitarian chief went on to say that citizens of Syria are experiencing a reappearance of COVID-19, which is an addition to rising poverty, a water shortage, and poor food security. Infection cases are on the rise, intensive care facilities are near capacity, and immunisation rates are hovering around 2%.

Citing Griffiths’s warning, Xinhua reported, “And now, exhausted by years of conflict, poverty and the pandemic, Syrians are about to face another bitter winter. As temperatures start to drop, rain, cold and winter conditions will compound hardship for millions of people.”

UN humanitarian chief talks about the importance of humanitarian aid for Syrians

Martin Griffiths added the fact that even though the UN and its humanitarian allies are helping the most vulnerable, huge financing shortages still exist in the nation. He also explained the urgency of an immediate influx of life-saving supplies, particularly for the Syrians to prepare for the winter. He further urged that more assistance is needed for early recovery and livelihoods. The humanitarian chief described by saying, “Syrians want to be able to support themselves, with dignity. And we need to expand access to basic social services. Syrians, like all of us, want to send their children to school, to have electricity and water, and a reliable health clinic. That is the least that we can help them to achieve," Xinhua reported.

During the month of August, the World Food Program provided cross-line food relief to the province of Idlib. Another World Food Program cross-line distribution is being planned for November. Furthermore, Griffiths added that in addition to the help now arriving across the border, the UN has also devised a strategy for a number of consistent and predictable inter-agency cross-line initiatives to offer multisectoral support in the upcoming six months.

The UN official further informed that the UN has already requested for the first inter-agency transport to the Syrian government. The initiative will also require the backing of the Syrian and Turkish governments, as well as key groups in Northwest Syria. Further expressing optimism, he said that from the next months, the UN would be able to significantly enhance cross-line access. He even asked all parties who are involved in the cross-line missions and the humanitarian deliveries to proceed without delay.

Martin Griffiths stated that all routes should be created and maintained open when it comes to supplying life-saving supplies. He highlighted that cross-border assistance is an important factor of the humanitarian response in order to guarantee that the help reaches millions of citizens who are in need in Northwest Syria.

(Image: AP)