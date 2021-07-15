UN In Afghanistan Concerned Over Human Rights Violations, Urges For Eid Ceasefire

In the wake of turmoil in war-torn Afghanistan, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) urged the Afghan government and Taliban to announce a temporary ceasefire during the upcoming festival of Eid. The UNAMA has compelled the two sides to halt violence given the concerns over a number of alleged human rights violations committed amid the ongoing shift of power and military offensive in the volatile country.

"All parties are urged to announce an Eid ceasefire that can give Afghans a respite from the conflict and that may contribute to sustained and meaningful peace negotiations," UNAMA press release read.

"Those carrying out killing, ill-treatment, discrimination must be held accountable": UN

In a bid to give some respite to the people of Afghan and contribute to sustained and meaningful peace negotiations, UNAMA has acknowledged the reports of killing, ill-treatment, and discrimination and established that the one carrying out such deeds ought to be held accountable.

UNAMA said in an official statement, "The United Nations in Afghanistan is increasingly concerned with the number of reported serious human rights abuses and violations alleged in communities most affected by the ongoing military offensive across the country. The reports of killing, ill-treatment, persecution, and discrimination are widespread and disturbing, creating fear and insecurity. Those who carry out any such acts must be held accountable.

The UNAMA also reiterated that parties are obliged to the human rights and dignity of all Afghans, "especially those of women and girls who have in the past been subjected to particularly acute forms of discrimination".

In a confirming statement, the UN stated, "The best way to end harm to civilians is for peace talks to be re-invigorated in order for a negotiated settlement to be reached."

Violence in Afghanistan as US & NATO troops withdraw

It is pertinent to note that Afghanistan is witnessing a massive surge in Taliban-infused violence while insurgents have launched multiple attacks to gain hold of provinces. Afghan national army commandos have been sent to counter Taliban resurgence in respective territories. The shift of power or the ongoing power crisis in Afghanistan is especially volatile saving the shift of reigns as US forces prepare to exit. The deadline given to the President Biden administration is September 11 marking the anniversary of the World Trade Centre attacks by the Wahhabi Islamist terrorist group Al-Qaeda.

Pursuant to this the UN along with multiple other international organisations has vocalised the dire need to prioritise negotiating peace and committing to measures that strengthen the country's zeal in attaining an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-controlled national peace and reconciliation process. This holds significant relevance during the period when the United States and NATO troops have pledged to withdraw to pull out US and NATO troops ending Washington's 18-year long war with the Taliban.

"Those genuinely interested in the future of Afghanistan and its people, should prioritize negotiating peace and committing to measures, including safeguarding the country’s infrastructure, that will show a real concern for the welfare of all Afghans," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have captured one of the main border crossings with Pakistan, southern Kandahar province. The crossing is one of Afghanistan's busiest entry points and the main link between its southwest region and Pakistani ports. Reports suggest that the group had taken down the Afghan flag from the top of the border crossing gate between the Afghan town of Wesh and the Pakistani town of Chaman.

(With ANI inputs)