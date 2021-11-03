UN Lauds Afghan Journalists' Bravery, Calls For Stopping Impunity From Crimes Against Them

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), on Tuesday, November 2, lauded Afghan journalists for their bravery and stated that impunity for crimes against journalists should be abolished. Mette Knudsen, the UN General Security Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan, met with journalists in Kabul on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, according to TOLOnews. Furthermore, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked for a probe into the country's crimes against journalists, which includes the deaths of 62 journalists last year while on the job in a statement released by UN.

Sharing a video clip of his speech, Antonio Guterres tweeted, "62 journalists were killed last year just for doing their jobs. No society can be free without journalists who can investigate wrongdoing & speak truth to power. I urge countries to investigate & prosecute crimes against them with the full force of the law."

Guterres also urged other UN member nations to stand in solidarity with the journalists. Informing that the UN in Afghanistan paid tribute to the journalists, UNAMA News tweeted "UN in Afghanistan today marked Int’l Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists with Dep-Head @Metknu hosting a group of Afghan reporters to pay tribute to their courage, remember slain colleagues & call for #JournalistSafety #EndImpunity #FreeMedia."

UN in Afghanistan today marked Int’l Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists with Dep-Head @Metknu hosting a group of Afghan reporters to pay tribute to their courage, remember slain colleagues & call for #JournalistSafety #EndImpunity #FreeMedia pic.twitter.com/aB4HqL0T43 — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) November 2, 2021

There has been upsurge in violence against journalists since Taliban's takeover

According to NAI, an organisation that supports free media in Afghanistan, there has been an upsurge in violence against journalists in Afghanistan, but the offenders have not been prosecuted, TOLOnews reported. According to NAI, more than 30 incidences of violence against journalists have been reported since the Taliban took control over Kabul. "If such incidents are not investigated, media cannot operate freely" NAI advocacy head Nasir Ahmad Noori was quoted as saying by TOLOnews.

Meanwhile, amid surging violence in Afghanistan, the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC) has raised alarm regarding the position of Afghan journalists, claiming according to global data, only 1 out of 10 perpetrators of crimes against journalists is prosecuted globally, UNAMA news tweeted citing a CPJ statement, that some journalists have lately been jailed or beaten in Afghanistan.

Afghan Journalists Safety Committee Press Release on the Occasion of 2nd of November, the International Day for Ending Impunity of Crimes against the Journalists. for more, please click on the below image: pic.twitter.com/yyGgXCxnl8 — AJSC (Afghan Journalists Safety Committee) (@ajsc_afg) November 2, 2021

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP