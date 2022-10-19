UN Lauds World Leaders' $2.6BN Pledge To Eradicate Polio With Massive 5-year Campaign

The United Nations' health agency on Tuesday announced that global leaders have pledged to provide nearly $2.6 billion (€2.64 billion) in funding as a part of its five-year effort to eradicate the deadly polio virus. According to a news release from WHO, at a pledging moment co-hosted by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) at the World Health Summit in Berlin, leaders committed $ 2.6 billion to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative's (GPEI) 2022–2026 Strategy to eradicate polio.

The release further stated that the funding will go toward supporting worldwide initiatives to get rid of polio, will vaccinate 370 million children yearly for the next five years, and keep disease surveillance active in 50 nations.

According to WHO, there are just two nations where the wild poliovirus is endemic, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Nevertheless, after just six cases were reported in 2021, 29 instances have already been reported this year, including a few additional detections in southeast Africa connected to a strain with Pakistani origins. In addition, cVDPV outbreaks—variants of the poliovirus that can appear in areas where not enough individuals have had vaccinations—continue to spread over regions of Africa, Asia, and Europe, with recent reports of new outbreaks in the United States, Israel, as well as the United Kingdom.

WHO chief's remarks on the intiative

The WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated, “The new detections of polio this year in previously polio-free countries are a stark reminder that if we do not deliver our goal of ending polio everywhere, it may resurge globally,” as per the release. He added, “We are grateful for donors’ new and continued support for eradication, but there is further work to do to fully fund the 2022-2026 Strategy. We must remember the significant challenges we have overcome to get this far against polio, stay the course and finish the job once and for all.”

The release further highlighted that governments and allies have moved up to show their united resolve to eliminate the second human illness ever during the trying moment for nations all across the world. This autumn, additional commitments to the 2022-2026 Strategy have been made in addition to previous promises. These commitments include those from France (EUR 50 million), Germany (EUR 72 million), Japan ($11 million), Turkey ($20 000), and the United States ($114 million).

The Berlin pledging event is considered to be the first significant chance to commit funds toward the US$ 4.8 billion required to properly implement the 2022–2026 Strategy. In comparison to the cost of managing outbreaks, it is predicted that the Strategy, if fully financed and successful, will save US$ 33.1 billion in health costs this century. Additionally, continuing financing for GPEI will make it possible for it to provide underprivileged populations with various health services and vaccinations in addition to polio vaccines.

Further, the release noted, “In addition to the funding for GPEI announced today, a group of more than 3 000 influential scientists, physicians, and public health experts from around the world released a declaration endorsing the 2022-2026 Strategy and calling on donors to stay committed to eradication and ensure GPEI is fully funded.”

(Image: AP)