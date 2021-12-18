UN Launches Campaign To Tackle Unsafe Migration From Haiti On International Migrants Day

The United Nation's International Organization for Migration (IOM) has launched a recycling initiative in an attempt to tackle environmental degradation and reduce the unsafe migration of people from Haiti. The initiative will not only benefit the environment, but it may also result in the construction of new disaster-resistant housing. On the International Day of Migrants, which is observed every year on December 18, UN Haiti evaluates how recycling might help people stay at home rather than risk migrating through unauthorised or irregular channels, according to a report by UN News.

The degradation of the environment, including deforestation and soil erosion, is one of the reasons why Haitians are compelled to leave their nation. This also means that many people, especially in rural areas, are no longer able to make a living and sinking deeper into poverty, the report claimed. The threat of natural calamities such as storms, flooding, drought, and earthquakes, to which Haiti is particularly vulnerable, deepens further by this degradation. The report stated that people are becoming even more vulnerable as a result of this combination of factors, particularly when they are unable to find jobs or essential amenities such as health care and education.

Haiti's natural ecosystem remains under threat

According to the report, people who are more vulnerable, particularly as a result of natural disasters, are more inclined to move in pursuit of more safety and, ultimately, a better life. For a long time, Haiti's natural ecosystem has been under threat. A number of factors have led to the deterioration of the environment. These include soil erosion and landslides linked to deforestation, increased pollution and trash as a result of urbanisation, and a series of natural disasters. The current crisis in the country is also being exacerbated by the effects of climate change. These conditions have further weakened the country, leading to greater migration and food shortages, reported UN News.

It is pertinent to mention here that waste management still remains exceedingly rudimentary in Haiti, far worse than in other countries in the region. The benefits of plastic recycling include a cleaner, less polluted, and hence a healthier environment. Furthermore, recycling provides jobs, giving individuals an incentive to stay in their current location, the report stated. The IOM project, which is being carried out in collaboration with the Haitian government and recycling organisations, aims to increase the benefits of recycling.

