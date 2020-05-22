UN Launches 'Verified' To Deliver Trusted Information, Curb Misinformation Around COVID-19

United Nations has launched a new campaign to deal with misinformation around coronavirus. This global campaign, called 'Verified', aims to clear all misinformation around COVID-19 that has infected more than five million people globally.

That's why we're launching Verified, a new initiative to deliver trusted information, life-saving advice and stories from the best of humanity. https://t.co/fIsE7lHkTF pic.twitter.com/sWaRnbkH7i — United Nations (@UN) May 21, 2020

Verified is a United Nations initiative, in collaboration with Purpose which is one of the world’s leading social mobilisation organisations, and is supported by the IKEA Foundation and Luminate. The aim is to provide life-saving information, fact-based advice and stories from the best of humanity. As per reports, various organisations, businesses, civil society and media platforms have partnered with Verified to spread information that helps protect people and communities.

Verified’s team of communicators, creatives and researchers produce content based on the latest information and guidance from the United Nations, the World Health Organisation, and other UN agencies.

"We cannot cede our virtual spaces to those who traffic in lies, fear and hate. Misinformation spreads online, in messaging apps and person to person. Its creators use savvy production and distribution methods. To counter it, scientists and institutions like the United Nations need to reach people with accurate information they can trust. In many countries, the misinformation surging across digital channels is impeding the public health response and stirring unrest. There are disturbing efforts to exploit the crisis to advance nativism or to target minority groups, which could worsen as the strain on societies grows and the economic and social fallout kicks in," said Melissa Fleming, UN Undersecretary-General for Global Communications during the launch.

The initiative will also promote recovery packages that tackle the climate crisis and address the root causes of poverty, inequality and hunger.

The volunteers - described as 'digital-first responders' - will receive a daily feed of verified content that will be optimized for sharing on social media platforms, containing simple yet compelling messaging that either directly counters misinformation with facts, or fills in any gaps.

Verified will partner with UN agencies and others, including influencers, civil society, business and media organisations, to distribute trusted, accurate content, while also working with social media platforms to root out hate and harmful information about COVID-19.

