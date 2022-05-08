UN Leads $80m Plan To Stop Huge Oil Spill Off Yemen During 1st Houthi-Saudi Govt Ceasefire

The United Nations is all set to take donations from member nations in a bid to raise $80m (Rs 6,156,248,000) for an emergency operation to remove a million barrels of crude oil from a tanker moored off the coast of conflict-hit Yemen. This action is being taken to prevent the oil tanker off the west coast of Yemen from "exploding and causing an environmental disaster in the Red Sea" and beyond.

Notably, the UN needs this money to unload more than 1,14 million barrels of oil that have been sitting on decrepit cargo ships. The oil tanker has been there for more than six years because of an impasse between Houthi groups and the Saudi-backed government over ownership and responsibility.

Previously, several efforts made by the UN to reach an agreement with the Houthi rebels, who have control over the capital, Sana'a, had failed. However, in March this year, the United Nations and Yemen's Houthi rebels signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) authorising a four-month emergency operation to eliminate the immediate threat by transferring oil from the Safer tanker to another vessel. The MoU was signed by the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Yemen.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Houthi rebels regard the ship and its lucrative cargo as their possession as well as a bargaining opportunity in the negotiations with the Saudi-and Emirati-backed forces. Experts, engineers, and environmentalists have warned several times that the vessel is "an unexploded timebomb capable of causing an ecological disaster." It is believed that if the ship's cargo is unleashed into the Red Sea, over two lakh fishermen would become unemployed and nearly $20 billion would be required for a clean-up operation.

However, in the latest agreement, negotiated by the UN and Dutch diplomats, a total of $80 million will be gathered from the international donor conference to offload the light crude oil. As per the MoU signed by the Houthis, it allows the UN to transfer about 1.1 million barrels of oil from the vessel, which is stranded 8 km off Ras Isa port on Yemen's Houthi-held west coast. Furthermore, the oil would be transferred to a secure vessel which would remain in place, and a new tanker would be purchased for the Houthis within 18 months to replace Safer. The UN will also provide them with the insurance that they will be able to operate a profitable oil export industry after the situation in the country gets back to normal.

