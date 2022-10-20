UN Looking Forward To Working With India: Antonio Guterres At Mission LiFE Launch Event

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, on Thursday, emphasised the importance of collaboration in protecting the planet and identified India's key role of acting as a bridge between nations, at the launch event of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) in Kevadia, Gujarat.

The UN secretary-general, who is currently on a three-day India tour, launched the initiative along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue that pays homage to former deputy PM Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Mission LiFE is an initiative by India that aims to create a collaboration between individuals and industries to preserve the environment and take eco-friendly decisions in everyday life.

The launch event was also attended by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and External Affairs minister S Jaishankar. Addressing the audience, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “Individuals and communities can and must be a part of the solution of protecting our planet and our collective future.”

“G20 countries account for 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions but it also represents 80% of global GDP. G20 combined as resources, they have the power to end the war against nature and set us on course towards sustainable living,” he added.

Guterres also noted how India plays a monumental role in bridging the distance between developed and developing nations. "COP27 represents a key political opportunity to rebuild trust & accelerate action across all pillars of the Paris Agreement. With its vulnerability to climate impact & its massive economy, India can play a critical bridging role in building trust between developing and developed nations," he said.

"Developed countries must follow through on their commitments to provide meaningful financial & technological support to countries like India throughout this transition. We need to unleash a renewables revolution & look forward to working with India on this," the UN chief added.

PM Modi also delivered a speech and emphasized the importance of using the three 'Rs' of waste management. “Reuse, reduce & recycling are part of India's traditions and culture. We need to bring back these practices and work towards making sustainable choices,” he said, adding that the “issue of Climate change is being witnessed everywhere, our glaciers are melting, rivers are drying up... Mission LIFE will help in fighting the climate crisis.”

Global leaders laud the Mission LiFe initiative

Mission LiFE is an initiative led by India which focuses on climate action and achieving goals of sustainable development, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). It has garnered support from several global leaders including UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“As democracies, we must work together to secure energy independence & protect economies. We're investing with partners like India to develop vital climate infra. I commend India's leadership in launching Mission Life, lets's keep leading the way,” Truss said, according to ANI.

Macron, in a video message, praised the initiative and said: “France looks forward to working with India to make this initiative a success including in the perspective of the Indian presidency of G20 next year.”