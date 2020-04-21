UN Member States Call For 'equitable' Access To Future COVID-19 Vaccines

United Nations’ Member States called for an “equitable, efficient and timely” access to any future vaccine developed to combat the novel coronavirus. The 193 members of the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution by consensus on April 20 which highlighted the importance of scientific international coordination to fight the virus as researchers around the world are rushing to finish the clinical trial of potential COVID-19 vaccines.

The resolution, drafted by Mexico and support by the United States, underlined the “crucial leading role” played by the World Health Organisation in fighting the pandemic while the UN agency is facing criticism, especially from Washington, for its handling of the disease. It asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to identify and recommend options and ensure fair, transparent, equitable, efficient and timely access to essential medical supplies, new diagnostics, drugs and future COVID-19 vaccines.

Resolution not binding

While the resolution adopted by the UNGA is not binding on the member countries, unlike the UN Security Council, it can significant political influence. The timely access to future COVID-19 is critical to the fight since the top US infectious diseases scientist had recently warned that the disease could become a seasonal and cyclical infection.

“It totally emphasises the need to do what we are doing in developing a vaccine, testing it quickly and trying to get it ready so that we will have the vaccine available for that next cycle", Dr Anthony Fauci had said during a White House coronavirus task force briefing.

The emphasis on equitable access to the future vaccine holds significance so that developed countries don’t get exclusive rights and access to it, aggravating the health crisis in developing countries. The resolution asked, specifically, that any such measures to develop and share treatments and vaccines are taken “with a view to making them available to all those in need, in particular in developing countries".

