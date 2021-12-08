UN: Michelle Bachelet Labels Human Right Situation In Gaza As Disastrous

Michelle Bachelet, who is the UN High Commissioner of Human Rights, asserted on Tuesday that the human rights situation in the Palestinian Territory, Gaza has become "disastrous," with significant violations affecting almost four million people, as per the reports of UN News. She expressed that only the end of the occupation can bring long-term peace and create the circumstances for all human rights to be completely recognised in Palestine.

The most dramatic escalation of violence since 2014 occurred in May of this year, resulting in the deaths of 261 Palestinians, including 67 children. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights estimates that 130 of those slain were civilians, according to UN News. The Human Rights Council resolved to form an impartial international commission of inquiry and its first report is due in June of next year.

Six Palestinian civil society organisations were labelled as terrorist organisations

Six Palestinian civil society organisations were labelled as terrorist organisations by Israel on October 19, 2016, in accordance with the Counter-Terrorism Law of 2016. Under the Emergency Regulations of 1945, they were likewise deemed illegal in occupied territory on November 7. Bachelet stated that these choices appear to have been founded on baseless reasons, according to UN News. Bachelet also said that claims of terrorism linkages are very serious, but without appropriate substantive evidence, these judgments appear arbitrary. For decades, each of the six organisations has collaborated with the international community, including the UN.

OHCHR has also documented incidences of assaults on journalists and human rights activists, as well as intimidation, gender-based abuse and harassment, disproportionate use of force, arbitrary detention, and censorship, since June 2021, according to UN News. Bachelet stated that her concerns regarding the numerous fatalities and injuries of Palestinians by Israeli troops and, increasingly, armed settlers continue to grow. In the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Israeli soldiers have killed 16 youngsters this year.

75% of all children in Gaza require mental health and psychosocial help

The High Commissioner also stated that military escalation has a disproportionate impact on children. 75% of all children in Gaza require mental health and psychosocial help, as well as other services, according to UN News. Currently, Israel has detained 160 Palestinian children, some without charge, under administrative detention procedures. Administrative detention is only permissible under international law in extraordinary circumstances. Bachelet finished by adding that her office (OHCHR) continues to receive disturbing reports of ill-treatment of minors by Israeli officials during their arrest, transfer, interrogation and imprisonment.

