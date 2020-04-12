UN Middle East Envoys Call For Immediate Ceasefire Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The five United Nations envoys in the Middle East issued a joint appeal on April 11 to the warring parties in the region to work towards the cessation of hostilities. The appeal was in line with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for a global ceasefire amid coronavirus pandemic. Geir O. Pedersen, Jan Kubis, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Martin Griffiths, and Nickolay Mladenov issued the joint appeal.

"Too many in the Middle East have endured conflict and deprivation for far too long. Their suffering is now compounded by the COVID-19 crisis and its likely long-lasting social, economic and political impacts", said the envoys in a statement.

The UN envoys called on all stakeholders to engage in good faith and without preconditions on negotiating immediate halts to ongoing hostilities and sustaining existing ceasefires. They also emphasised the need for more durable and comprehensive ceasefires and achieving longer-term resolutions to the persistent conflicts across the region.

"We urge parties to reach out across conflict lines and cooperate locally, regionally and globally to stop the rapid spread of the virus and, where possible, to share resources, and allow access to medical facilities where needed", they added.

The senior UN officials highlighted the immediate need to facilitate humanitarian access to internally displaced communities, refugees and other vulnerable groups. They said that such assistance requires fast-tracking the passage of health and aid workers at borders and in-country and ensuring they are protected.

“None of these efforts will succeed if the guns of war and conflict are not silenced", they added.

Unilateral ceasefire in Yemen

Recently, Saudi officials declared a unilateral ceasefire on behalf of the coalition fighting against Houthis saying the decision was taken in response to UN call for a global ceasefire amid coronavirus pandemic. The UN chief welcomed the announcement of a unilateral ceasefire by Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels in Yemen. Guterres said that the ceasefire can help to advance efforts towards peace as well as the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

