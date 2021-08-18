UN Migration Agency 'concerned' Over Situation In Afghanistan After Taliban Takes Control

In view of the ongoing mayhem in Kabul following Taliban siege, on Tuesday, the United Nations migrant agency expressed "great concern" for the people of Afghanistan. As many as 4,00,000 people have been displaced so far and many more are internally displaced and reliant on humanitarian assistance, said the UN migrant agency in an official statement.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director-General, Antonio Vitorino, assured that the United Nations will continue to provide assistance to the displaced communities. He said, "While the current situation presents difficult new challenges, IOM will strive to continue its programs and provide assistance to displaced communities while ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its staff across the country."

UN migration agency on Afghanistan's plight

According to the UN migration agency, since January 2021, as many as 4,00,000 people have been displaced due to ongoing violence in Afghanistan and over five million Afghan natives have left their homes and are currently dependent on humanitarian assistance. Amid all the ongoing chaos, the IOM has assured that the safety and protection of Afghan civilians is their first priority. The United States has asked all parties to extend full support to all humanitarian groups and individuals who are providing relief and help the affected populations, continue to exercise the fundamental rights to protect the people. Meanwhile, instability and recent security developments in Afghanistan have hinder travel to and from the country, which is largely affecting the IOM rescue operations. Notably, the IOM has also urged world parties to continue their support and also asked them to maintain dialogue and work towards a peaceful resolution of the situation and save the Afghan people.

"We echo the call by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for an immediate end to violence and the protection of the rights of civilians," read the statement released by UN migration agency.

Afghanistan's current situation

The terror outfit of Afghanistan hijacked Kabul on Sunday after the Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, fled the country. Currently, the situation in Afghanistan is unstable and the Taliban leaders, on the other hand, are discussing future government plans in Doha as they are looking to run the country on their own set of rules. Meanwhile, western countries and India are carrying out an evacuation process, bringing back all the nationals from Kabul to their respective countries.

(With ANI Inputs)