UN Mission Calls Attack On Peacekeepers In Central African Republic 'deliberate'

Almost 10 Egyptian peacekeepers working with the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), were shot at and injured by members of the country's Presidential Guard on Monday, as per a UN report. Moreover, one person was killed after being hit by the bus carrying the peacekeepers as it tried to escape the firing. The attack has been severely criticised by the UN mission in the Central African Republic (CAR), which called it a "deliberate and unjustifiable attack.”

The blue helmet troops, who are members of the Egyptian Constituent Police Unit, were unarmed when they were shot at, according to MINUSCA. Two people among the victims were critically injured. As per a statement made by the mission, the peacekeepers reached at M'Poko International Airport on Monday for the regular rotation and deployment process of forces in the nation. While they were on their way to the base, the troops faced heavy firing from the CAR Presidential Guard.

Innocent bystander killed after being hit by bus

The incident took place "without any prior warning or response, even though they were unarmed," MINUSCA said. The Egyptian Constituent Police Unit bus which was carrying the peacekeepers accidentally hit and killed a lady bystander, while they were attempting to escape from the heavy firing, which is around 120 metres from the Presidential mansion, according to the statement. The mission expressed remorse for the incident which resulted in the accident and showed sympathies to the victim's family.

Furthermore, the MINUSCA leadership along with the Government of CAR promptly launched an investigation into the tragic occurrence. The investigation would be in compliance with the legal requirements specified in the Status of Forces Agreement.

MINUSCA formed to offer safety, political assistance and protect human rights

After several years of civil turmoil, the UN Security Council formed MINUSCA in 2014 to offer safety and humanitarian assistance, protect human rights, and provide political assistance. A total of 157 peacekeepers have died in the line of duty over the years. Intercommunal violence erupted in CAR in the year 2013, headed by largely Christian anti-balaka militia and a predominantly Muslim alliance known as Séléka.

Even though most of the regions in the nation are currently under the control of armed groups, the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin Archange Touadéra proclaimed a unilateral ceasefire last month. As per MINUSCA head Mankeur Ndiaye, who briefed the Security Council in October, this step has been a positive effort that is being made to strengthen democracy, stability and security in CAR.

